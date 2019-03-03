Listen Live Sports

Senators-Panthers Sum

March 3, 2019 9:14 pm
 
< a min read
Ottawa 1 2 0—3
Florida 2 0 0—2

First Period_1, Ottawa, Smith 7 (Pageau, Paajarvi), 5:10. 2, Florida, Barkov 28 (Yandle, Pysyk), 9:02. 3, Florida, Brouwer 9 (Sheahan), 15:36.

Second Period_4, Ottawa, Gibbons 3 (Ceci, White), 5:06. 5, Ottawa, Balcers 4 (Wolanin, DeMelo), 17:25 (pp).

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 11-14-8_33. Florida 13-10-9_32.

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 1 of 3; Florida 0 of 2.

Goalies_Ottawa, Nilsson 11-16-1 (32 shots-30 saves). Florida, Luongo 14-14-3 (33-30).

A_11,752 (19,250). T_2:28.

Referees_Kyle Rehman, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Kory Nagy.

