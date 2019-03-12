Sharks-Jets Sums

San Jose 2 1 2—5 Winnipeg 2 1 1—4

First Period_1, San Jose, Vlasic 2 (Thornton, Sorensen), 8:05. 2, Winnipeg, Copp 10 (Perreault, Chiarot), 8:37. 3, Winnipeg, Little 15, 9:10. 4, San Jose, Nyquist 18 (Hertl, Donskoi), 16:04. Penalties_Burns, SJ, (interference), 18:59.

Second Period_5, Winnipeg, Connor 27 (Laine, Wheeler), 0:45 (pp). 6, San Jose, Nyquist 19 (Vlasic), 10:33. Penalties_Little, WPG, (holding), 10:48.

Third Period_7, San Jose, Sorensen 16 (Labanc, Thornton), 2:00. 8, Winnipeg, Perreault 13 (Myers, Tanev), 16:22. 9, San Jose, Pavelski 37 (Meier, Vlasic), 19:55. Penalties_Nyquist, SJ, (hooking), 4:20; Myers, WPG, (roughing), 11:44.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 12-13-11_36. Winnipeg 10-11-4_25.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 2; Winnipeg 1 of 2.

Goalies_San Jose, Dell 9-6-3 (25 shots-21 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 28-20-2 (36-31).

A_15,321 (15,321). T_2:28.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Scott Cherrey.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.