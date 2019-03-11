Sharks-Wild Sum

|San Jose
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, San Jose, Goodrow 6 (Vlasic, Heed), 14:06.
Third Period_2, San Jose, Hertl 31 (Meier, Nyquist), 4:37. 3, San Jose, Couture 24, 10:01.
Shots on Goal_San Jose 11-8-10_29. Minnesota 11-6-7_24.
Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 2; Minnesota 0 of 3.
Goalies_San Jose, Jones 34-13-5 (24 shots-24 saves). Minnesota, Dubnyk 27-23-6 (29-26).
A_18,907 (18,064). T_2:20.
Referees_Eric Furlatt, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Michel Cormier.
