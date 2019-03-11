Listen Live Sports

Sharks-Wild Sums

March 11, 2019 11:11 pm
 
San Jose 0 1 2—3
Minnesota 0 0 0—0

First Period_None. Penalties_Fehr, MIN, (tripping), 11:05; Rask, MIN, (hooking), 16:39.

Second Period_1, San Jose, Goodrow 6 (Vlasic, Heed), 14:06. Penalties_Nyquist, SJ, (holding), 1:30; Dillon, SJ, (holding), 17:37.

Third Period_2, San Jose, Hertl 31 (Meier, Nyquist), 4:37. 3, San Jose, Couture 24, 10:01. Penalties_Bitetto, MIN, Penalty Shot (interference on breakaway (penalty shot)), 10:01; Haley, SJ, (tripping), 12:07.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 11-8-10_29. Minnesota 11-6-7_24.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 2; Minnesota 0 of 3.

Goalies_San Jose, Jones 34-13-5 (24 shots-24 saves). Minnesota, Dubnyk 27-23-6 (29-26).

A_18,907 (18,064). T_2:20.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Michel Cormier.

