Sharpe lifts N. Kentucky by Detroit 99-88 in Horizon tourney

March 6, 2019 10:38 pm
 
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Tyler Sharpe had 25 points as Northern Kentucky beat Detroit 99-88 in the Horizon Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Wednesday night. Trevon Faulkner added 20 points for the Norse.

Drew McDonald had 19 points for Northern Kentucky (24-8). Chris Vogt added 16 points.

Northern Kentucky entered the locker room at the half trailing 47-40, but the Norse were able to outscore the Titans 59-41 in the second half to pull away for the victory. The Norse’s 59 second-half points marked a season high for the team.

Antoine Davis had 30 points, eight assists and six rebounds for the Titans (11-20). Josh McFolley added 24 points. Willy Isiani had 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

