Sherfield carries Tennessee Tech past E. Illinois 63-57

March 2, 2019 7:41 pm
 
CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Jared Sherfield registered 14 points as Tennessee Tech snapped its nine-game losing streak, defeating Eastern Illinois 63-57 on Saturday.

Hunter Vick had 19 points for Tennessee Tech (8-23, 4-14 Ohio Valley Conference). Jr Clay added 14 points and six rebounds. Micaiah Henry had nine rebounds and three blocks for the road team.

After Tennessee Tech outscored Eastern Illinois 26-20 in the first half, both teams scored 37 in the second as the visitors clinched the victory. The Panthers’ 20 first-half points were a season low for the team.

Ben Harvey had 15 points for the Panthers (14-17, 7-11), who have now lost five games in a row. Josiah Wallace added 13 points.

Mack Smith scored only 6 points despite entering the matchup as the Panthers’ second leading scorer at 13 points per game. He made 17 percent from behind the arc (1 of 6).

The Golden Eagles leveled the season series against the Panthers with the win. Eastern Illinois defeated Tennessee Tech 67-60 on Jan. 12. The Panthers next take the floor in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament. Tennessee Tech ends its season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

