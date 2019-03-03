Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Shorts II lifts UC Davis past Cal St.-Fullerton 66-59

March 3, 2019 12:37 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — TJ Shorts II registered 18 points and eight rebounds as UC Davis beat Cal State Fullerton 66-59 on Saturday night.

Siler Schneider had 14 points for UC Davis (11-17, 7-7 Big West Conference). Joe Mooney added 10 points. Garrison Goode had 6 points and five blocks for the home team.

Khalil Ahmad had 18 points for the Titans (14-15, 10-5). Kyle Allman Jr. added 17 points. Jackson Rowe had 11 rebounds.

The Aggies evened the season series against the Titans with the win. Cal State Fullerton defeated UC Davis 62-58 on Feb. 21. Both teams face Hawaii in their next game. UC Davis remains home for its matchup against the Rainbow Warriors on Thursday, while Cal State Fullerton heads home to host Hawaii on Saturday.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|11 EAGLE, The Next Generation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers participate in leadership training activity

Today in History

1779: Congress first establishes Army Corps of Engineers

Get our daily newsletter.