Siena looks to sweep Niagara

Siena (15-14, 10-6) vs. Niagara (13-17, 6-11)

Gallagher Center, Niagara, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara seeks revenge on Siena after dropping the first matchup in Albany. The teams last met on Jan. 17, when the Saints shot 42.6 percent from the field while holding Niagara’s shooters to just 39.3 percent en route to a nine-point victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Niagara’s Marvin Prochet has averaged 15.7 points and 7.1 rebounds while Dominic Robb has put up 11 points, five rebounds and 2.2 blocks. For the Saints, Jalen Pickett has averaged 15.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists while Evan Fisher has put up 15.7 points and 5.8 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Pickett has directly created 69 percent of all Siena field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has 23 field goals and 32 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Niagara is 0-9 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 13-8 when it scores at least 69.

STREAK SCORING: Siena has won its last three road games, scoring 55.3 points, while allowing 53.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Siena offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.2 percent of its possessions, which is the 29th-best rate in the nation. The Niagara defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 308th among Division I teams).

