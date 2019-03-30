Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com
|Saturday, March 30
|NORTHEAST
|Connecticut
Mohawk Mountain — Wed 7:52 am MG machine groomed 18 – 24 base 25 of 26 trails 96% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Sat/Sun;Mar 31: Last day;
|Maine
Baker Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/30 spring snow 12 – 24 base 4 of 5 trails 80% open, 1 of 1 lift Sat/Sun: 11a-4p; Open Sat/Sun;Mar 31: Last day;
Big Squaw — Wed 6:18 am MG machine groomed 10 – 19 base 27 of 29 trails 93% open, 1 of 1 lift Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun April 06: Last day;
Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.
Bigrock Mountain — Wed 7:46 am variable machine groomed 24 – 30 base 35 of 35 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Thu/Fri: 12p-8p; Sat: 9a-8p; Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Sun;
Black Mtn — Wed 6:02 am spring snow 25 – 25 base 35 of 35 trails 100% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun;
Camden Snow Bowl — Wed 9:18 am MG machine groomed 12 – 24 base 12 of 26 trails 46% open, 2 of 3 lifts, Fri: 12p-6p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun Mar 31: Last day;
Hermon Mountain — Wed 4:57 pm MG machine groomed 15 – 28 base 20 of 20 trails 100% open, 1 of 3 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Mar 31: Last day;
Lost Valley — Wed 7:44 am wet packed snow machine groomed 30 – 72 base 20 of 22 trails 91% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Fri: 3p-8p; Sat: 9a-6p; Sun: 10a-5p Open Fri-Sun: Mar 31: Last day;
Mt Abram — Wed 7:23 am packed powder machine groomed 8 – 18 base 44 of 54 trails, 100% open 3 of 5 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun;
Shawnee Peak — Wed 5:04 pm MG machine groomed 32 – 44 base 30 of 42 trails
71% open, 245 acres, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon: 3:30p-9p; Sat: 9a-4p
Sun: 8:30a-4:30p;
Sugarloaf — Wed 2:48 pm spring snow machine groomed 36 – 48 base 118 of 162 trails
73% open, 49 miles, 676 acres, 13 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p
Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p;
Sunday River — Wed 6:19 am MG machine groomed 35 – 45 base 133 of 135 trails
99% open, 54 miles, 870 acres, 11 of 15 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-8p
Sat: 8a-8p; Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 28: Last day;
Titcomb Mountain — Wed 8:32 am spring snow machine groomed 20 – 22 base 15 of 17 trails
88% open, 2 of 3 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun;
AMC Maine Wilderness Lodges — Wed 7:11 am wet snow machine groomed 21 – 32 base 15 of 36 trails, 31 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-6p; Sat/Sun: 8a-6p;
NEOC XC — Wed 4:55 am MG machine groomed 23 – 36 base 87 miles
Mon-Fri: 7a-6p; Sat/Sun: 7a-6p;
Quarry Road XC — Wed No Recent Information corn snow machine groomed 6 – 18 base 20 of 20 trails, 8 miles Mon-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 10a-9p;
|Massachusetts
Berkshire East — Wed 8:54 am spring snow 8 – 36 base 31 of 39 trails
79% open, 160 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Sat/Sun;
Blue Hills Boston — Wed 7:56 am MG machine groomed 15 – 36 base 5 of 15 trails
33% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Thu/Fri: 10a-7p; Sat/Sun: 8a-7p; Open Thu-Sun;
Catamount — Wed 7:37 am MG machine groomed 12 – 36 base 30 of 39 trails
78% open, 9 miles, 115 acres, 4 of 8 lifts, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p; Wed: 9a-8p
Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8:30a-10p; Sun: 8:30a-4p;
Jiminy Peak — Wed 6:18 am MG machine groomed 24 – 48 base 39 of 45 trails
87% open, 12 miles, 160 acres, 6 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p
Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;
Wachusett — Wed 7:23 am MG machine groomed 24 – 58 base 26 of 27 trails
96% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Thurs-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 7:30a-8p, Sun: 7:30a-4p
Open Thu-Sun; Apr 07: 7:30a-4p; Apr 14: Last day;
|New Hampshire
Attitash — Wed 6:56 am MG machine groomed 24 – 48 base 57 of 68 trails, 84% open
20 miles, 288 acres, 5 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;
Black Mountain — Wed 8:29 am MG machine groomed 24 – 50 base 45 of 45 trails
100% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;
Bretton Woods — Wed 2:39 pm spring snow machine groomed 24 – 44 base 63 of 63 trails
100% open, 35 miles, 467 acres, 8 of 9 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-8p
Sat: 8a-8p; Sun: 8a-4p;
Cannon Mountain — Wed 3:18 pm MG machine groomed 30 – 60 base 88 of 97 trails
91% open, 22 miles, 268 acres, 6 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p
Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;
Cranmore — Wed 12:13 am MG machine groomed 18 – 25 base 50 of 57 trails
88% open, 14 miles, 144 acres, 3 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p
Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;
Crotched Mountain — Wed 7:49 am MG machine groomed 10 – 20 base 24 of 25 trails
84% open, 99 acres, 3 of 5 lifts, Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-5p; Mar 31: Last day;
Dartmouth Skiway — Wed 8:22 am MG machine groomed 6 – 35 base 15 of 22 trails
68% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Mar 31: Last day;
Gunstock — Wed 6:45 am MG machine groomed 30 – 30 base 50 of 55 trails, 91% open
6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 07: Last day;
King Pine — Wed 3:40 pm MG machine groomed 12 – 24 base 17 of 17 trails
100% open, 5 miles, 50 acres, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon, Wed-Thu: 9a-4p, Tue
Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-9p, Sun: 8:30a-4p; Mar 31: Last Day;
Loon Mountain — Wed 10:24 am MG machine groomed 30 – 42 base 55 of 61 trails
90% open, 24 miles, 334 acres, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p
Sat/Sun: 8a-4p;
Mount Sunapee — Wed 1:15 pm spring snow machine groomed 24 – 36 base 58 of 66 trails
88% open, 211 acres, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Apr 07: Last day;
Pats Peak — Wed 2:59 pm MG machine groomed 20 – 38 base 28 of 28 trails
100% open, 6 of 11 lifts, Mon-Thu: 8:30a-4p;Fri: 8:30a-10p
Sat: 8:30a-10p; Sun: 8:30a-4p;
Ragged Mountain — Wed 6:28 am spring snow machine groomed 18 – 36 base 49 of 57 trails
86% open, 230 acres, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;
Tenney Mountain — Wed 6:40 am frozen granular machine groomed 12 – 24 base 47 of 48 trails
99% open, 2 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun;
Waterville Valley — Wed 3:44 pm MG machine groomed 16 – 28 base 53 of 62 trails
87% open, 8 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p;
Wildcat — Wed 6:13 am MG machine groomed 24 – 48 base 46 of 48 trails, 96% open
15 miles, 216 acres, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p;
Bear Notch Ski Touring — Wed 7:04 am corn snow machine groomed 24 – 38 base 14 of 34 trails, 20 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p;
Bretton Woods XC — Wed 7:12 am spring snow 8 – 18 base 56 of 57 trails
61 miles Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;
Great Glen Trails XC — Wed 6:32 am corn snow machine groomed 15 – 36 base 36 of 36 trails, 12 miles Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p;
Jackson XC — Wed 6:35 am MG machine groomed 6 – 30 base 13 of 59 trails, 3 miles
Mon-Fri: 8a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4:30p;
King Pine XC — Wed No Recent Information spring snow 12 – 24 base 15 of 17 trails Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;
Mt Washington Valley XC — Wed 7:43 am wet granular machine groomed 12 – 24 base 17 of 31 trails, 16 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p;
Pine Hill XC — Wed 7:36 am spring snow machine groomed 6 – 8 base 5 of 14 trails, 5 miles
Mon-Fri: 10a-5p; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p
Free skiing this week for all. Noon until 5 pm.;
|New Jersey
Campgaw Mountain — Wed 7:47 am MG machine groomed 24 – 60 base 8 of 13 trails
62% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Thu: 2p-8p; Fri: 1p-8p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-6p
Open Thu-Sun;
Mountain Creek — Wed 7:18 am spring snow machine groomed 48 – 60 base 21 of 46 trails
45% open, 2 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-7p; Sat/Sun: 9a-7p; Apr 01: Last day;
|New York
Belleayre — Wed 2:57 pm spring snow machine groomed 10 – 24 base 38 of 51 trails
75% open, 139 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;
Bristol Mountain — Wed 4:28 pm MG machine groomed 12 – 36 base 34 of 38 trails
89% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;
Buffalo Ski Club — Wed 8:47 am MG machine groomed 18 – 36 base 15 of 41 trails
37% open, 4 of 8 lifts, Sat: 12a-4p; Mar 30: Last day;
Gore Mountain — Wed 3:01 pm wet granular machine groomed 13 – 32 base 57 of 110 trails
80% open, 24 miles, 286 acres, 10 of 14 lifts, Mon-Thu: 8:30a-4p
Fri: 8:30a-8p; Sat: 8:30a-8p; Sun: 8:30a-6p;
Greek Peak — Wed 1:27 pm MG machine groomed 20 – 46 base 14 of 56 trails
25% open, 3 of 8 lifts, Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p; Mar 31: Last day;
Holiday Valley — Wed 2:33 pm MG machine groomed 14 – 41 base 32 of 60 trails
53% open, 14 miles, 155 acres, 6 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p
Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p;
HoliMont — Wed 6:46 am MG machine groomed 22 – 46 base 41 of 55 trails, 75% open
4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4:20p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:20p;
Hunter Mountain — Wed 1:09 pm wet granular machine groomed 8 – 24 base 46 of 67 trails
69% open, 6 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;
McCauley — Wed 1:52 pm MG machine groomed 32 – 44 base 17 of 23 trails, 74% open
2 of 5 lifts, Mon, Wed-Fri: 9a-4:15p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:15p; Open Wed-Mon Mar 31: Last day;
Plattekill — Wed 3:42 pm MG machine groomed 12 – 24 base 20 of 38 trails
53% open, 17 miles, 150 acres, 3 of 4 lifts, Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4:15p
Open Sat/Sun;
Royal Mountain — Wed 1:42 pm MG machine groomed 30 – 50 base 14 of 16 trails
88% open, 2 of 3 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun;
Song Mountain — Wed 7:48 am MG machine groomed 16 – 48 base 24 of 24 trails
100% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Tue-Thu: 10a-5p; Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p
Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Tue-Sun;
Swain — Wed 7:40 am MG machine groomed 25 – 25 base 22 of 35 trails, 63% open
3 of 5 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Sat/Sun;Mar 31: Last day;
Titus Mountain — Wed 5:04 pm MG machine groomed 12 – 30 base 32 of 50 trails
64% open, 3 of 10 lifts, Mon-Wed: 10a-4:30p; Thu: 10a-6p; Fri: 10a-10p
Sat: 9a-10p; Sun: 9a-4:30p;
Toggenburg — Wed 1:46 pm MG machine groomed 18 – 36 base 7 of 25 trails
28% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Wed-Fri: 10a-6p; Sat/Sun: 9a-6p; Open Wed-Sun;
West Mountain — Wed 9:53 am spring snow machine groomed 20 – 24 base 30 of 31 trails
97% open, 8 miles, 135 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon/Tue: 3p-9p
Wed-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-9p; Sun: 8:30a-4:30p; Apr 08: Last day;
Whiteface — Wed 1:55 pm wet granular machine groomed 19 – 37 base 77 of 87 trails
88% open, 20 miles, 244 acres, 9 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p
Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;
Windham Mountain — Wed 2:55 pm wet granular machine groomed 6 – 18 base 34 of 54 trails
63% open, 212 acres, 3 of 12 lifts, Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Mar 31: Last day;
Woods Valley — Wed 1:49 pm MG machine groomed 12 – 36 base 12 of 21 trails
57% open, 2 of 6 lifts, Fri: 10a-5p; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 07: Last day;
Cascade XC — Wed 7:59 am spring snow machine groomed 5 – 5 base 9 miles
Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p;
Garnet Hill Lodge XC — Wed 9:16 am spring snow machine groomed 5 – 10 base 30 of 34 trails, 24 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 06: Last day;
Gore Mountain XC — Wed 4:17 pm loose granular machine groomed 9 – 20 base 9 of 11 trails
3 miles Wed-Fri: 12p-6p; Sat-Sun: 8:30a-6p; Open Wed-Sun
Lapland Lake XC — Wed No Recent Information MG machine groomed 8 – 16 base 14 of 17 trails, 19 miles Mon-Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p;
Olympic Sports Complex XC — Wed 8:49 am spring snow machine groomed 6 – 20 base 16 of 18 trails, 28 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p;
Osceola Tug Hill XC — Wed 6:16 am spring snow 9 – 11 base 18 of 18 trails
25 miles Mon-Fri: 10a-5p; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p;
|Pennsylvania
Bear Creek — Wed 9:15 am spring snow machine groomed 10 – 30 base 21 of 23 trails
91% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Sat: 8:30a-4p; Mar 30: Last day;
Big Boulder — Wed 8:39 am MG machine groomed 36 – 48 base 16 of 16 trails
100% open, 5 of 7 lifts, Sat/Sun: 10a-6p; Open Sat/Sun;
Blue Knob — Wed 2:13 pm spring snow machine groomed 20 – 26 base 13 of 34 trails
38% open, 1 of 5 lifts, Mon: 11a-7p; Sat/Sun: 9a-7p; Apr 01: Last day;
Camelback — Wed Open spring snow machine groomed 48 – 72 base 39 of 38 trails, 97% open
8 of 16 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-7p;Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-9p;Sun: 8:30a-7p;
Elk Mountain — Wed 7:58 am MG machine groomed 24 – 48 base 25 of 27 trails
93% open, 5 of 7 lifts, Sat: 8:30a-4p; Mar 30: Last day;
Hidden Valley — Wed 7:16 am MG machine groomed 24 – 36 base 22 of 26 trails
85% open, 5 of 9 lifts, Sat: 9a-7p; Sun: 9a-4:30p; Apr 6-7: 9a-4p
Open Sat/Sun;
Montage Mountain — Wed 7:49 am MG machine groomed 25 – 25 base 25 of 26 trails
96% open, 5 of 7 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p; Mar 30/31: 9a-5p
Apr 06: Last day;
Seven Springs — Wed 5:01 am spring snow machine groomed 12 – 26 base 22 of 33 trails
67% open, 7 of 14 lifts, Sat: 9a-7p; Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun;
Tussey Mountain — Wed 2:20 pm MG machine groomed 15 – 25 base 7 of 7 trails
100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Sat/Sun;Mar 31: Last day;
|Vermont
Bolton Valley — Wed 7:17 am MG machine groomed 36 – 72 base 67 of 71 trails
94% open, 18 miles, 282 acres, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon: 9a-4p; Tue-Sat: 9a-10p
Sat: 9a-10p; Sun: 9a-4p;
Bromley Mountain — Wed 6:59 am MG machine groomed 16 – 60 base 44 of 47 trails
93% open, 177 acres, 3 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 8:30a-4p;
Burke Mountain — Wed 6:43 am MG machine groomed 25 – 45 base 45 of 50 trails
90% open, 18 miles, 176 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p
Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;
Jay Peak — Wed 6:38 am MG machine groomed 36 – 54 base 80 of 81 trails, 99% open
350 acres, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p;
Killington — Wed 6:23 am MG machine groomed 36 – 48 base 141 of 155 trails
91% open, 68 miles, 659 acres, 18 of 22 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p
Sat/Sun: 8a-4p;
Mad River Glen — Wed 7:14 am spring snow 12 – 48 base 52 of 52 trails
100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;
Magic Mountain — Wed 6:37 am spring snow machine groomed 10 – 25 base 44 of 50 trails
88% open, 22 miles, 175 acres, 5 of 6 lifts, Sat: 9a-5p; Sun: 9a-4p
Open Sat/Sun; Apr 07: Last day;
Middlebury Snow Bowl — Wed 6:48 am MG machine groomed 12 – 70 base 17 of 17 trails, 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;
Mount Snow — Wed 6:57 am spring snow machine groomed 28 – 32 base 80 of 86 trails
94% open, 35 miles, 574 acres, 6 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p
Sat/Sun: 8a-4p;
Okemo Mountain — Wed 6:41 am MG machine groomed 30 – 36 base 119 of 121 trails
98% open, 45 miles, 658 acres, 16 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p
Sat/Sun: 8a-4p;
Pico — Wed 6:21 am spring snow machine groomed 30 – 36 base 56 of 56 trails, 100% open
18 miles, 260 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Open Thu-Mon;
Smugglers Notch — Wed 5:12 pm spring snow machine groomed 20 – 50 base 66 of 78 trails
85% open, 270 acres, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30p-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Apr 21: Last day;
Stowe — Wed 6:38 am MG machine groomed 25 – 50 base 115 of 116 trails, 99% open
40 miles, 482 acres, 11 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 7:30a-4p;
Stratton Mountain — Wed 6:55 am MG machine groomed 26 – 26 base 90 of 99 trails
91% open, 605 acres, 9 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;
Sugarbush — Wed 7:03 am MG machine groomed 36 – 56 base 111 of 111 trails
100% open, 53 miles, 484 acres, 14 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p
Sat/Sun: 8a-4p;
Viking Nordic XC — Wed 8:14 am MG machine groomed 7 – 7 base 18 of 22 trails
15 miles Mon/Tue: 9a-5p; Thu/Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Thu-Tue;
Wild Wings XC — Reopen TBA
Woodstock XC — Wed 9:36 am MG machine groomed 2 – 18 base 30 of 43 trails
23 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;
|SOUTHEAST
|Maryland
Wisp — Wed 8:07 am MG machine groomed 12 – 26 base 14 of 34 trails, 41% open
3 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat-Sun: 9a-5p; Mar 31: Last day;
|North Carolina
Cataloochee — Wed 8:32 am MG machine groomed 16 – 56 base 11 of 18 trails
61% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p
Mar 31: Last day;
Sugar Mountain — Wed 8:36 pm frozen granular machine groomed 24 – 75 base 11 of 21 trails
55% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p; 6p-10p; Mar 31: Last day;
|Virginia
Bryce Resort — Wed 8:27 am MG machine groomed 20 – 20 base 7 of 8 trails
88% open, 3 of 7 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Mar 31: Last day;
Massanutten — Wed 7:35 am spring snow 16 – 16 base 8 of 14 trails
57% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Sat: 9a-5p; Mar 30: Last day;
|West Virginia
Snowshoe Mountain — Wed 7:16 am spring snow machine groomed 40 – 40 base 42 of 60 trails
70% open, 176 acres, 5 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p
Mar 31: Last day;
|MIDWEST
|Michigan
Big Powderhorn — Wed 11:39 am MG machine groomed 55 – 55 base 38 of 44 trails
86% open, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;
Big Snow Resort — Wed 9:14 am MG machine groomed 48 – 84 base 56 of 56 trails
100% open, 9 of 15 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun Apr 07: Last day;
Boyne Highlands — Wed 12:42 pm MG machine groomed 60 – 60 base 52 of 55 trails
95% open, 431 acres, 9 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p
Mar 31: Last day;
Boyne Mountain — Wed 12:45 pm MG machine groomed 25 – 35 base 43 of 60 trails
72% open, 295 acres, 6 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p;
Caberfae Peaks — Wed 7:59 am MG machine groomed 44 – 44 base 28 of 34 trails
82% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun;Mar 31: Last day;
Crystal Mountain — Wed 8:09 am MG machine groomed 48 – 60 base 55 of 58 trails
95% open, 93 acres, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p;
Marquette — Wed 12:47 pm spring snow machine groomed 30 – 60 base 26 of 27 trails
96% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Mon/Tue: 11a-5p;Wed/Thu: 11a-7:30p Fri: 11a-8:30p; Sat: 10a-8:30p; Sun: 10a-5p; Apr 07: Last day;
Mount Bohemia — Wed 12:50 pm spring snow machine groomed 50 – 70 base 92 of 106 trails
87% open, 640 acres, 2 of 2 lifts, Fri: 10:30a-4:30p; Sat: 9:30a-5p Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Fri-Sun;May 04: Last day;
Nubs Nob — Wed 8:11 am MG machine groomed 34 – 64 base 53 of 53 trails
100% open, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p
Apr 07: Last day;
Pine Mountain — Wed 7:00 am packed powder machine groomed 18 – 42 base 28 of 28 trails
100% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Sat: 9a-8p; Sun: 9a-4p; Mar 31: Last day;
Ski Brule — Wed 8:05 am MG machine groomed 56 – 70 base 17 of 17 trails
100% open, 128 acres, 9 of 12 lifts, Friday 9-4:00; Sat: 9a-4p/4:30p-7:30p
Sun: 9a-4p;
|Minnesota
Andes Tower Hills — Wed 7:01 am MG machine groomed 12 – 36 base 16 of 16 trails
100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Sat/Sun: 10a-5p; Mar 31: Last day;
Buck Hill — Wed 11:54 am MG machine groomed 30 – 265 base 15 of 16 trails
94% open, 10 of 10 lifts, Fri: 12p-7p; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p; Open Fri-Sun;
Giants Ridge — Wed 10:46 am spring snow machine groomed 36 – 54 base 35 of 35 trails
100% open, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-4p; Thu/Fri: 9a-6p; Sat: 9a-6p
Sun: 9a-6p;
Lutsen Mountains — Wed 8:19 am spring snow machine groomed 36 – 72 base 62 of 62 trails
100% open, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
May 05: Last day;
Spirit Mountain — Wed 11:58 am MG machine groomed 24 – 36 base 20 of 22 trails
91% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-6:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-6:30p
Mar 31: Last day;
Welch Village — Wed 7:06 am spring snow machine groomed 22 – 72 base 33 of 60 trails
55% open, 140 acres, 6 of 10 lifts, Sat/Sun: 10a-5p; Open Sat-Sun Mar 31: Last day;
Wild Mountain — Wed 8:02 am MG machine groomed 10 – 80 base Sat/Sun: 10a-5p
Open Sat/Sun;
|North Dakota
Huff Hills — Wed 12:11 pm packed powder machine groomed 35 – 40 base 16 of 16 trails
100% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Sat/Sun: 10a-5p; Open Sat-Sun;
|South Dakota
Terry Peak — Wed 8:42 am MG machine groomed 18 – 24 base 25 of 29 trails
86% open, 11 miles, 350 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p
Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;
|Wisconsin
Granite Peak — Wed 1:34 pm MG machine groomed 30 – 70 base 78 of 78 trails
100% open, 186 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-9p; Fri: 9a-9p
Sat/Sun: 9a-9p; Apr 14: Last day;
Trollhaugen — Wed 1:44 pm MG machine groomed 12 – 72 base 18 of 24 trails
75% open, 6 of 9 lifts, Fri: 3p-10p; Sat Sun 10a-5p; Open Fri-Sun;
Tyrol Basin — Wed 7:03 am MG machine groomed 12 – 48 base 17 of 18 trails
94% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Tue: 10-9p; Thu/Fri: 4p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p
Open Tue/Thu-Sun;
Whitecap Mountain — Wed 7:04 am MG machine groomed 30 – 40 base 40 of 43 trails
93% open, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Mar 31: Last day;
|ROCKIES
|Colorado
Arapahoe Basin — Wed 5:28 am 2 new spring snow machine groomed 77 – 77 base 144 of 145 trails, 99% open, 1428 acres, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p
Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;
Aspen Highlands — Wed 5:50 am 3 new packed powder 79 – 103 base 106 of 122 trails, 87% open, 942 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p
Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Apr 14: Last day;
Aspen Mountain — Wed 5:48 am 4 new packed powder 66 – 76 base 76 of 76 trails, 100% open, 675 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p
Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Apr 21: Last day;
Beaver Creek — Wed 4:16 am 4 new packed powder machine groomed 73 – 73 base 150 of 150 trails, 100% open, 1831 acres, 23 of 23 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p
Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p;
Breckenridge — Wed 4:43 am 6 new packed powder machine groomed 90 – 90 base 187 of 187 trails, 100% open, 2908 acres, 32 of 35 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p
Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;
Buttermilk — Wed 5:49 am 2 new packed powder 51 – 51 base 44 of 44 trails
100% open, 470 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p
Apr 07: Last day;
Cooper — Wed 5:20 am 2 new powder machine groomed 70 – 85 base 41 of 41 trails
64% open, 400 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;
Copper Mountain — Wed 5:06 am 3 new packed powder 74 – 74 base 151 of 158 trails, 96% open, 22 of 23 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 8:30a-4p
Apr 14: Last day;
Crested Butte — Wed 5:59 am 2 new packed powder machine groomed 86 – 86 base 117 of 121 trails, 97% open, 1530 acres, 14 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p
Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;
Echo Mountain — Wed 9:43 am 4 new MG machine groomed 10 – 10 base 8 of 8 trails
100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Tue-Fri: 11a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p; Open Tue-Sun
Apr 14: Last Day;
Eldora — Wed 5:57 am 4 new powder machine groomed 50 – 50 base 65 of 65 trails
100% open, 680 acres, 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;
Irwin — Wed 9:06 am powder machine groomed 109 – 109 base 100 of 100 trails
100% open Mon-Fri: 8a-5p; Sat/Sun: 8a-5p;
Keystone — Wed 4:54 am 3 new packed powder machine groomed 71 – 71 base 128 of 128 trails
100% open, 3149 acres, 20 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p
Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;
Loveland — Wed 4:49 am 4 new packed powder machine groomed 74 – 74 base 92 of 94 trails
98% open, 1700 acres, 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;
Monarch — Wed 5:35 am 1 new spring snow machine groomed 92 – 92 base 62 of 64 trails
98% open, 776 acres, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;
Powderhorn — Wed 5:12 am 3 new packed powder machine groomed 86 – 86 base 42 of 42 trails
100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;
Purgatory — Wed 5:42 am spring snow machine groomed 84 – 90 base 101 of 101 trails
100% open, 1605 acres, 10 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;
Silverton Mountain — Wed 5:33 am 1 new powder 62 – 116 base 69 of 69 trails, 100% open, 26819 acres, 1 of 1 lift Mon-Fri: 9a-3p
Sat/Sun: 9a-3p; Apr 14: Last day;
Ski Granby Ranch — Wed 5:58 am 1 new spring snow machine groomed 34 – 34 base 40 of 40 trails, 100% open, 406 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Mar 31: Last day;
Ski Hesperus — Wed 10:26 am powder machine groomed 36 – 36 base 26 of 26 trails
100% open, 1 of 1 lift Sat/Sun: 10a-5p; Mar 31: Last day;
Snowmass — Wed 5:48 am 3 new packed powder 70 – 94 base 93 of 93 trails
100% open, 3237 acres, 19 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p
Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 21: Last day;
Steamboat — Wed 5:08 am 5 new packed powder machine groomed 75 – 108 base 169 of 169 trails
100% open, 2965 acres, 16 of 18 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4:30p
Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p;
Sunlight — Wed 5:24 am 1 new MG machine groomed 60 – 66 base 67 of 67 trails
100% open, 680 acres, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;
Telluride — Wed 4:24 am 4 new packed powder machine groomed 93 – 93 base 144 of 148 trails
97% open, 1833 acres, 17 of 17 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p;
Vail — Wed 4:22 am 4 new packed powder machine groomed 79 – 79 base 195 of 195 trails
100% open, 5288 acres, 31 of 31 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p
Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p;
Winter Park — Wed 5:40 am 3 new packed powder machine groomed 80 – 84 base 167 of 168 trails, 99% open, 2916 acres, 18 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p
Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; May 12: Last day;
Wolf Creek — Wed 6:36 am powder machine groomed 156 – 172 base 120 of 120 trails
100% open, 42 miles, 1600 acres, 9 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p
Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 07: Last day;
|Montana
Big Sky — Wed 6:42 am 1 new packed powder machine groomed 50 – 95 base 305 of 317 trails
96% open, 5821 acres, 36 of 36 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Apr 21: Last day;
Blacktail Mountain — Wed 5:16 am spring snow machine groomed 38 – 84 base 27 of 27 trails
100% open, 1000 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9:30a-4:30p
Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4:30p;
Bridger Bowl — Wed 5:28 am variable machine groomed 74 – 74 base 75 of 75 trails
100% open, 2000 acres, 11 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;
Discovery — Wed 6:07 am 1 new powder machine groomed 35 – 70 base 63 of 74 trails
85% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p;
Great Divide — Wed 7:05 am 2 new powder machine groomed 55 – 55 base 60 of 107 trails, 56% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Sat/Sun: 10a-5p; Open Sat/Sun;
Lost Trail — Wed 11:03 am 1 new packed powder machine groomed 70 – 80 base 41 of 69 trails
59% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p; Open Sat/Sun;Apr 07: Last Day;
Maverick — Wed 5:49 am 1 new packed powder machine groomed 26 – 51 base 24 of 24 trails
100% open, 1 of 1 lift Thu-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p
Open Thu-Sun;
Montana Snowbowl — Wed 11:06 am MG machine groomed 34 – 76 base 40 of 40 trails
100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30
Open Wed-Sun;
Red Lodge — Wed 5:55 am 6 new powder machine groomed 49 – 56 base 70 of 70 trails
100% open, 90 miles, 1635 acres, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p
Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 14: Last day;
Showdown — Wed 6:29 am packed powder machine groomed 39 – 50 base 36 of 36 trails, 10% open
16 miles, 641 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p
Open Wed-Sun;Apr 14: Last day;
Whitefish — Wed 6:58 am MG machine groomed 32 – 82 base 86 of 105 trails
82% open, 2500 acres, 10 of 14 lifts, Mon-Thur: 9a-4p;Fri:9a-8:30p
Sat: 9a-8:30p;Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 07: Last day;
|New Mexico
Pajarito — Wed 5:08 am spring snow machine groomed 38 – 39 base 39 of 44 trails, 89% open
3 of 7 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun;Apr 07: Last day;
Sipapu — Wed 5:59 am spring snow machine groomed 39 – 45 base 40 of 43 trails, 93% open
6 of 6 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun;Apr 07: Last day;
Ski Apache — Wed 6:57 am MG machine groomed 44 – 44 base 46 of 55 trails
84% open, 3 of 10 lifts, Thu-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun Mar 31: Last day;
Ski Santa Fe — Wed 5:25 am powder machine groomed 81 – 81 base 83 of 83 trails
100% open, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4:30p
Apr 14: Last day;
Taos — Wed 5:23 am packed powder machine groomed 75 – 92 base 110 of 110 trails, 100% open
14 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 07: Last day;
|Utah
Alta — Wed 6:10 am 13 new powder machine groomed 149 – 149 base 101 of 116 trails
87% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:15a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:15a-4:30p
Apr 28: Last day;
Beaver Mountain — Wed 6:11 am MG machine groomed 82 – 82 base 48 of 48 trails
100% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Thu-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun
Apr 07: Last day;
Brian Head — Wed 6:13 am MG machine groomed 87 – 87 base 71 of 71 trails
100% open, 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4:30p
Apr 21: Last day;
Brighton — Wed 6:13 am 8 new powder machine groomed 138 – 138 base 62 of 66 trails
94% open, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p;
Cherry Peak — Wed 6:15 am 3 new MG machine groomed 49 – 49 base 26 of 26 trails
100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon: 4:30-8:30p; Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Open Fri-Mon; Mar 31: Last day;
Deer Valley — Wed 5:36 am 10 new MG machine groomed 118 – 118 base 103 of 103 trails, 100% open, 21 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:15p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:15p
Apr 07: Last day;
Eagle Point — Wed 6:15 am MG machine groomed 85 – 85 base 39 of 40 trails
98% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4:30p; Open Fri-Sun
Mar 31: Last day;
Nordic Valley — Wed 6:16 am MG machine groomed 35 – 40 base 22 of 22 trails
100% open, 1 > 0 (Error: Submitted > max) miles, 140 acres, 4 of 4 lifts
Fri: 10a-8p; Sat: 9a-8p; Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun; Mar 30: Last day;
Park City — Wed 6:20 am 4 new spring snow machine groomed 80 – 117 base 326 of 341 trails
96% open, 6595 acres, 41 of 41 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Apr 07: Last day;
Powder Mountain — Wed 6:18 am 1 new powder machine groomed 107 – 107 base 154 of 154 trails, 100% open, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p
Apr 07: Last day;
Snowbasin — Wed 6:07 am 2 new powder machine groomed 140 – 140 base 97 of 104 trails, 93% open, 26 miles, 2800 acres, 10 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p
Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 14: Last day;
Snowbird — Wed 6:19 am 12 new powder machine groomed 156 – 156 base 126 of 169 trails, 75% open, 11 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;
Solitude — Wed 5:36 am 4 new powder machine groomed 135 – 135 base 59 of 80 trails
74% open, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 14: Last day;
Sundance — Wed 6:20 am 1 new powder machine groomed 98 – 98 base 45 of 45 trails
100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon, Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Tue/Thu: 9a-4:30p
Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4:30p; Apr 07: Last day;
|Wyoming
Grand Targhee — Wed 7:30 am 3 new MG machine groomed 104 – 110 base 95 of 95 trails, 100% open, 45 miles, 2000 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p
Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 14: Last Day;
Hogadon — Wed 12:40 pm variable machine groomed 12 – 12 base 28 of 28 trails
100% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun Apr 07: Last day;
Jackson Hole — Wed 6:48 am 4 new spring snow machine groomed 46 – 108 base 105 of 133 trails, 79% open, 12 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;
Snowy Range — Wed 4:55 am 2 new MG machine groomed 60 – 60 base 33 of 33 trails 100% open, 250 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;
Grand Targhee XC — Wed 7:28 am 3 new MG machine groomed 104 – 110 base 5 of 5 trails Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 14: Last day;
MORE
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.