LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com
|Sunday, March 31
|NORTHEAST
|Connecticut
Mohawk Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
|Maine
Baker Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Big Squaw — Wed 6:18 am MG machine groomed 10 – 19 base 27 of 29 trails
93% open, 1 of 1 lift Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun;April 07: Last day;
Bigrock Mountain — Wed Reopen 04/06 variable machine groomed 24 – 30 base 35 of 35 trails, 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Thu/Fri: 12p-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Open Sat/Sun;
Black Mtn — Reopen 04/05 25 – 25 base 100% open
Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun;
Camden Snow Bowl — Closed for Snow Sports
Hermon Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Lost Valley — Closed for Snow Sports
Mt Abram — Closed for Snow Sports
Shawnee Peak — Wed 5:04 pm MG machine groomed 32 – 44 base 30 of 42 trails
71% open, 245 acres, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon: 3:30p-9p; Sat: 9a-4p
Sun: 8:30a-4:30p;
Sugarloaf — Wed 11:48 am spring snow machine groomed 36 – 48 base 118 of 162 trails
73% open, 49 miles, 676 acres, 13 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p
Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p;
Sunday River — Wed 6:37 am MG machine groomed 35 – 45 base 133 of 135 trails
99% open, 54 miles, 870 acres, 11 of 15 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-8p
Sat: 8a-8p; Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 28: Last day;
Titcomb Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
AMC Maine Wilderness Lodges — Wed 7:34 am wet snow machine groomed 21 – 32 base 15 of 36 trails, 31 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-6p; Sat/Sun: 8a-6p;
NEOC XC — Wed No Recent Information MG machine groomed 23 – 36 base 87 miles
Mon-Fri: 7a-6p; Sat/Sun: 7a-6p;
Quarry Road XC — Wed 5:51 pm corn snow 6 – 18 base 20 of 20 trails
8 miles Mon-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 10a-9p;
|Massachusetts
Berkshire East — Wed Reopen 04/06 spring snow 8 – 36 base 31 of 39 trails, 79% open, 160 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Sat/Sun;
Blue Hills Boston — Closed for Snow Sports
Catamount — Wed Reopen 04/06 MG machine groomed 12 – 36 base 30 of 39 trails
78% open, 9 miles, 115 acres, 4 of 8 lifts, Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Open Sat/Sun;
Jiminy Peak — Wed Reopen 04/05 MG machine groomed 18 – 42 base 39 of 45 trails
87% open, 12 miles, 160 acres, 6 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p
Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;
Ski Butternut — Closed for Snow Sports
Wachusett — Wed Reopen 04/05 MG machine groomed 24 – 58 base 26 of 27 trails
96% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 7:30a-8p, Sun: 7:30a-4p;
Notchview Reservation XC — Closed for Snow Sports
|New Hampshire
Attitash — Wed 6:42 am MG machine groomed 24 – 48 base 57 of 68 trails, 84% open
20 miles, 288 acres, 5 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;
Black Mountain — Wed 8:29 am MG machine groomed 24 – 50 base 45 of 45 trails
100% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;
Bretton Woods — Wed 1:00 pm spring snow machine groomed 24 – 44 base 63 of 63 trails
100% open, 35 miles, 467 acres, 5 of 9 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-8p
Sat: 8a-8p; Sun: 8a-4p;
Cannon Mountain — Wed 2:56 pm variable machine groomed 30 – 60 base 60 of 97 trails
62% open, 14 miles, 151 acres, 4 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p
Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;
Cranmore — Wed Reopen 04/06 loose granular 18 – 25 base 50 of 57 trails
88% open, 14 miles, 144 acres, 3 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p
Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;
Crotched Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Dartmouth Skiway — Closed for Snow Sports
Gunstock — Wed 1:48 pm MG machine groomed 30 – 30 base 50 of 55 trails, 91% open
6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 07: Last day;
King Pine — Closed for Snow Sports
Loon Mountain — Wed 2:13 pm MG machine groomed 30 – 42 base 45 of 61 trails
74% open, 27 miles, 259 acres, 5 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p
Sat/Sun: 8a-4p;
Mount Sunapee — Wed 10:54 am spring snow machine groomed 24 – 36 base 54 of 66 trails
82% open, 206 acres, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Apr 07: Last day;
Pats Peak — Closed for Snow Sports
Ragged Mountain — Wed 6:30 am wet snow machine groomed 18 – 36 base 49 of 57 trails
86% open, 230 acres, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;
Tenney Mountain — Reopen 04/03 machine groomed 12 – 24 base 100% open
Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun;
Waterville Valley — Wed 7:01 am MG machine groomed 16 – 28 base 53 of 62 trails
87% open, 8 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p;
Wildcat — Wed 5:51 am MG machine groomed 24 – 48 base 46 of 48 trails, 96% open
15 miles, 216 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p;
Bear Notch Ski Touring — Wed 8:37 am corn snow machine groomed 24 – 38 base 14 of 34 trails, 20 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p;
Bretton Woods XC — Wed 7:12 am spring snow 8 – 18 base 56 of 57 trails
61 miles Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;
Great Glen Trails XC — Wed 5:52 am corn snow machine groomed 15 – 26 base 36 of 36 trails, 9 miles Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p;
Jackson XC — Wed 6:42 am MG machine groomed 6 – 30 base 13 of 59 trails, 6 miles
Mon-Fri: 8a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4:30p;
King Pine XC — Closed for Snow Sports
Mt Washington Valley XC — Wed 8:14 am wet granular machine groomed 12 – 24 base 17 of 31 trails, 16 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p;
Pine Hill XC — Wed 7:36 am spring snow machine groomed 6 – 8 base 5 of 14 trails, 5 miles
Mon-Fri: 10a-5p; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p
Free skiing this week for all. Noon until 5 pm.;
|New Jersey
Campgaw Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Mountain Creek — Wed 6:30 am spring snow machine groomed 48 – 60 base 21 of 46 trails
45% open, 2 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-7p; Sat/Sun: 9a-7p; Apr 01: Last day;
|New York
Belleayre — Wed 3:40 pm MG machine groomed 10 – 24 base 38 of 51 trails
75% open, 139 acres, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;
Bristol Mountain — Wed 7:42 am MG machine groomed 12 – 36 base 26 of 38 trails
68% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;
Buffalo Ski Club — Closed for Snow Sports
Four Seasons — Closed for Snow Sports
Gore Mountain — Wed 2:42 pm MG machine groomed 13 – 32 base 46 of 110 trails
68% open, 20 miles, 237 acres, 8 of 14 lifts, Mon-Thu: 8:30a-4p
Fri: 8:30a-8p; Sat: 8:30a-8p; Sun: 8:30a-6p;
Greek Peak — Closed for Snow Sports
Holiday Valley — Wed 3:53 pm 2 new MG machine groomed 10 – 39 base 21 of 60 trails, 35% open, 8 miles, 102 acres, 4 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p
Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p;
HoliMont — Wed 7:56 am MG machine groomed 22 – 46 base 42 of 55 trails, 76% open
5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4:20p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:20p;
Hunter Mountain — Wed 2:30 pm frozen granular machine groomed 8 – 24 base 37 of 67 trails
55% open, 4 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;
Kissing Bridge — Closed for Snow Sports
McCauley — Wed 8:55 am MG machine groomed 10 – 32 base 17 of 23 trails, 74% open
2 of 5 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4:15p; Open Sat/Sun;Apr 07: Last day;
Peek n Peak — Closed for Snow Sports
Plattekill — Wed 3:09 pm spring snow 12 – 24 base 20 of 38 trails
53% open, 17 miles, 150 acres, 3 of 4 lifts, Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4:15p
Open Sat/Sun;
Royal Mountain — Wed 1:42 pm MG machine groomed 30 – 50 base 14 of 16 trails
88% open, 2 of 3 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun;
Song Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Swain — Closed for Snow Sports
Thunder Ridge — Closed for Snow Sports
Titus Mountain — Wed 5:04 pm MG machine groomed 12 – 30 base 32 of 50 trails
64% open, 3 of 10 lifts, Mon-Wed: 10a-4:30p; Thu: 10a-6p; Fri: 10a-10p
Sat: 9a-10p; Sun: 9a-4:30p;
Toggenburg — Reopen 04/03 machine groomed 18 – 36 base 7 of 25 trails
28% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Wed-Fri: 10a-6p; Sat/Sun: 9a-6p; Open Wed-Sun;
West Mountain — Wed 10:00 am spring snow 20 – 24 base 18 of 31 trails
58% open, 8 miles, 135 acres, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon/Tue: 3p-9p
Wed-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-9p; Sun: 8:30a-4:30p; Apr 07: Last day;
Whiteface — Wed 1:24 pm frozen granular machine groomed 17 – 30 base 62 of 87 trails
70% open, 17 miles, 244 acres, 9 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p
Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;
Willard Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Windham Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Woods Valley — Wed Reopen 04/05 MG machine groomed 12 – 36 base 12 of 21 trails
57% open, 2 of 6 lifts, Fri: 10a-5p; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 07: Last day;
Cascade XC — Closed for Snow Sports
Garnet Hill Lodge XC — Wed 8:19 am wet packed snow machine groomed 5 – 10 base 30 of 34 trails, 24 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 06: Last day;
Gore Mountain XC — Wed 8:53 am wet granular machine groomed 8 – 19 base 9 of 11 trails
3 miles Fri: 9a-5p; Sat-Sun: 9a-5p; Open Fri-Sun;Apr 07: Last day;
Lapland Lake XC — Wed No Recent Information MG machine groomed 8 – 16 base 14 of 17 trails, 19 miles Mon-Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p;
Olympic Sports Complex XC — Wed 8:49 am spring snow machine groomed 6 – 20 base 16 of 18 trails, 28 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p;
Osceola Tug Hill XC — Wed 5:54 am icy 8 – 10 base 18 of 18 trails, 25 miles Mon-Fri: 10a-5p; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p;
|Pennsylvania
Bear Creek — Closed for Snow Sports
Big Boulder — Wed 6:31 pm MG machine groomed 36 – 48 base 16 of 16 trails
100% open, 5 of 7 lifts, Sat/Sun: 10a-6p; Open Sat/Sun;
Blue Knob — Wed 11:37 pm spring snow machine groomed 20 – 26 base 10 of 34 trails
29% open, 1 of 5 lifts, Mon: 11a-7p; Sat/Sun: 9a-7p; Apr 01: Last day;
Blue Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Camelback — Wed 10:47 am spring snow 48 – 72 base 39 of 38 trails
100% open, 3 of 16 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-7p;Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-9p Sun: 8:30a-7p;
Elk Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Hidden Valley — Wed 7:16 am MG machine groomed 24 – 36 base 22 of 26 trails
85% open, 5 of 9 lifts, Sat: 9a-7p; Sun: 9a-4:30p; Apr 6-7: 9a-4p
Open Sat/Sun;
Jack Frost — Closed for Snow Sports
Montage Mountain — Wed 11:44 am MG machine groomed 20 – 20 base 19 of 26 trails
73% open, 6 of 7 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Apr 06: Last day;
Roundtop — Closed for Snow Sports
Seven Springs — Wed 5:06 am spring snow machine groomed 12 – 26 base 17 of 33 trails
52% open, 6 of 14 lifts, Sat: 9a-4p; Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun;
Tussey Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
|Vermont
Bolton Valley — Wed 6:22 am MG machine groomed 36 – 72 base 62 of 71 trails
87% open, 16 miles, 245 acres, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon: 9a-4p; Tue-Sat: 9a-10p
Sat: 9a-10p; Sun: 9a-4p;
Bromley Mountain — Wed Reopen 04/05 MG machine groomed 60 base 91% open
171 acres Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 8:30a-4p;
Burke Mountain — Wed 6:44 am MG machine groomed 20 – 40 base 30 of 50 trails
60% open, 18 miles, 176 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p
Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;
Jay Peak — Wed 7:09 am MG machine groomed 36 – 54 base 79 of 81 trails, 98% open
350 acres, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p;
Killington — Wed 4:07 pm MG machine groomed 36 – 48 base 131 of 155 trails
85% open, 68 miles, 603 acres, 13 of 22 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p
Sat/Sun: 8a-4p;
Mad River Glen — Wed 7:10 am spring snow 12 – 48 base 52 of 52 trails
100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;
Magic Mountain — Wed 6:56 am spring snow machine groomed 10 – 25 base 28 of 50 trails
56% open, 13 miles, 105 acres, 1 of 6 lifts, Sat: 9a-5p; Sun: 9a-4p
Open Sat/Sun; Apr 07: Last day;
Middlebury Snow Bowl — Wed 6:54 am MG machine groomed 12 – 70 base 17 of 17 trails, 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;
Mount Snow — Wed 6:44 am spring snow machine groomed 28 – 32 base 79 of 86 trails
92% open, 34 miles, 554 acres, 8 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p
Sat/Sun: 8a-4p;
Okemo Mountain — Wed 6:42 am MG machine groomed 28 – 34 base 117 of 121 trails
97% open, 44 miles, 647 acres, 15 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p
Sat/Sun: 8a-4p;
Pico — Wed Reopen 04/06 spring snow machine groomed 30 – 36 base 56 of 56 trails
100% open, 18 miles, 260 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p
Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Thu-Mon;
Smugglers Notch — Wed 4:13 pm 1 new MG machine groomed 20 – 50 base 58 of 78 trails, 74% open, 270 acres, 4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30p-4p
Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 21: Last day;
Stowe — Wed 6:18 am MG machine groomed 25 – 50 base 115 of 116 trails, 99% open
40 miles, 482 acres, 10 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 7:30a-4p;
Stratton Mountain — Wed 6:29 am MG machine groomed 26 – 26 base 86 of 99 trails
87% open, 605 acres, 9 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;
Sugarbush — Wed 7:17 am MG machine groomed 36 – 56 base 111 of 111 trails
100% open, 53 miles, 484 acres, 14 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p
Sat/Sun: 8a-4p;
Viking Nordic XC — Wed 8:14 am MG machine groomed 7 – 7 base 18 of 22 trails
15 miles Mon/Tue: 9a-5p; Thu/Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Thu-Tue;
Wild Wings XC — Reopen TBA
Woodstock XC — Wed 7:57 am wet snow machine groomed 2 – 18 base 30 of 43 trails
23 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;
|SOUTHEAST
|Maryland
Wisp — Closed for Snow Sports
|North Carolina
Cataloochee — Closed for Snow Sports
Sugar Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
|Virginia
Bryce Resort — Closed for Snow Sports
Massanutten — Closed for Snow Sports
Wintergreen — Closed for Snow Sports
|West Virginia
Snowshoe Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
|MIDWEST
|Michigan
Big Powderhorn — Wed 8:56 am MG machine groomed 55 – 55 base 38 of 44 trails
86% open, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;
Big Snow Resort — Reopen 04/04 machine groomed 48 – 84 base 100% open
Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun;Apr 07: Last day;
Boyne Highlands — Closed for Snow Sports
Boyne Mountain — Wed 12:45 pm MG machine groomed 25 – 35 base 43 of 60 trails
72% open, 295 acres, 6 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p;
Caberfae Peaks — Closed for Snow Sports
Crystal Mountain — Wed 7:31 am MG machine groomed 42 – 48 base 55 of 58 trails
95% open, 93 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p;
Marquette — Wed 12:47 pm spring snow machine groomed 30 – 60 base 26 of 27 trails
96% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Mon/Tue: 11a-5p;Wed/Thu: 11a-7:30p Fri: 11a-8:30p; Sat: 10a-8:30p; Sun: 10a-5p; Apr 07: Last day;
Mont Ripley — Closed for Snow Sports
Mount Bohemia — Reopen 04/05 machine groomed 50 – 70 base 87% open
640 acres Fri: 10:30a-4:30p; Sat: 9:30a-5p;Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Fri-Sun May 04: Last day;
Nubs Nob — Wed 8:13 am MG machine groomed 34 – 64 base 53 of 53 trails
100% open, 5 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p
Apr 07: Last day;
Pine Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Ski Brule — Reopen 04/05 machine groomed 56 – 70 base 100% open, 128 acres
Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun;Apr 12; Not open Apr 26: Not open;Apr 28: Last day;
|Minnesota
Andes Tower Hills — Closed for Snow Sports
Buck Hill — Reopen 04/05 machine groomed 30 – 265 base 94% open
Fri: 12p-7p; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p; Open Fri-Sun;
Giants Ridge — Wed 10:46 am spring snow machine groomed 36 – 54 base 35 of 35 trails
100% open, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-4p; Thu/Fri: 9a-6p; Sat: 9a-6p
Sun: 9a-6p; Apr 07: Last day;
Lutsen Mountains — Wed 8:19 am spring snow machine groomed 36 – 72 base 62 of 62 trails
100% open, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
May 05: Last day;
Spirit Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Welch Village — Closed for Snow Sports
Wild Mountain — Wed 8:02 am MG machine groomed 10 – 80 base Sat/Sun: 10a-5p
Open Sat/Sun;
|North Dakota
Huff Hills — Reopen 04/06 machine groomed 35 – 40 base 100% open
Sat/Sun: 10a-5p; Open Sat-Sun;
|South Dakota
Terry Peak — Wed 8:52 am MG machine groomed 18 – 24 base 26 of 29 trails
90% open, 11 miles, 350 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p
Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;
|Wisconsin
Granite Peak — Wed 1:34 pm MG machine groomed 30 – 70 base 78 of 78 trails
100% open, 186 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-9p; Fri: 9a-9p
Sat/Sun: 9a-9p; Apr 14: Last day;
Trollhaugen — Wed Reopen 04/06 spring snow 10 – 10 base Sat: 10a-5p
Open Sat;
Tyrol Basin — Reopen 04/02 machine groomed 12 – 48 base 94% open
Tue: 10-9p; Thu/Fri: 4p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Tue/Thu-Sun;
Whitecap Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
|ROCKIES
|Colorado
Arapahoe Basin — Wed 5:23 am spring snow machine groomed 77 – 77 base 144 of 145 trails
99% open, 1428 acres, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;
Aspen Highlands — Wed 5:53 am packed powder 79 – 104 base 103 of 122 trails
84% open, 875 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p
Apr 14: Last day;
Aspen Mountain — Wed 5:51 am packed powder 66 – 74 base 76 of 76 trails
100% open, 675 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p
Apr 21: Last day;
Beaver Creek — Wed 4:47 am packed powder machine groomed 70 – 70 base 150 of 150 trails
100% open, 1831 acres, 23 of 23 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p
Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p;
Breckenridge — Wed 5:12 am 2 new packed powder machine groomed 90 – 90 base 187 of 187 trails, 100% open, 2908 acres, 32 of 35 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p
Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;
Buttermilk — Wed 5:52 am packed powder 51 – 51 base 44 of 44 trails
100% open, 470 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p
Apr 07: Last day;
Cooper — Wed 5:16 am 4 new powder machine groomed 70 – 85 base 41 of 41 trails
100% open, 400 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;
Copper Mountain — Wed 4:47 am packed powder 74 – 74 base 151 of 158 trails
96% open, 23 of 23 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 8:30a-4p
Apr 14: Last day;
Crested Butte — Wed 4:56 am packed powder machine groomed 84 – 84 base 117 of 121 trails
97% open, 1530 acres, 14 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;
Echo Mountain — Reopen 04/02 machine groomed 60 – 60 base 8 of 8 trails
100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Tue-Fri: 11a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p;Sun: 9a-5p
Open Tue-Sun; Apr 14: Last Day;
Eldora — Wed 5:45 am MG machine groomed 50 – 50 base 65 of 65 trails, 100% open
680 acres, 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;
Irwin — Wed 9:06 am powder machine groomed 109 – 109 base 100 of 100 trails
100% open Mon-Fri: 8a-5p; Sat/Sun: 8a-5p;
Keystone — Wed 4:49 am packed powder machine groomed 71 – 71 base 128 of 128 trails
100% open, 3149 acres, 20 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p
Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;
Loveland — Wed 4:53 am packed powder machine groomed 76 – 76 base 92 of 94 trails, 98% open
1700 acres, 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;
Monarch — Wed 5:23 am 1 new spring snow machine groomed 92 – 92 base 62 of 64 trails
97% open, 776 acres, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;
Powderhorn — Wed Reopen 04/05 packed powder machine groomed 86 – 86 base 100% open
Fri: 10a-5p; Sat: 10a-5p;Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun;Apr 07: 10a-5p Apr 07: Last day;
Purgatory — Wed 5:57 am spring snow machine groomed 84 – 90 base 101 of 101 trails
100% open, 1605 acres, 10 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;
Silverton Mountain — Wed 5:33 am powder 62 – 116 base 69 of 69 trails, 100% open, 26819 acres, 1 of 1 lift Mon-Fri: 9a-3p
Sat/Sun: 9a-3p; Apr 14: Last day;
Ski Granby Ranch — Closed for Snow Sports
Ski Hesperus — Closed for Snow Sports
Snowmass — Wed 5:50 am packed powder 70 – 93 base 93 of 93 trails
100% open, 3237 acres, 19 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p
Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 21: Last day;
Steamboat — Wed 5:10 am spring snow machine groomed 73 – 100 base 169 of 169 trails
100% open, 2965 acres, 13 of 18 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4:30p
Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p;
Sunlight — Wed 5:22 am MG machine groomed 60 – 66 base 67 of 67 trails
100% open, 680 acres, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;
Telluride — Wed 4:23 am 1 new packed powder machine groomed 92 – 92 base 144 of 148 trails
97% open, 1833 acres, 17 of 17 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p;
Vail — Wed 4:46 am packed powder machine groomed 75 – 75 base 195 of 195 trails, 100% open
5288 acres, 31 of 31 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p;
Winter Park — Wed 5:56 am packed powder machine groomed 80 – 84 base 167 of 168 trails
99% open, 2916 acres, 20 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
May 12: Last day;
Wolf Creek — Wed Reopen 04/05 9 new powder machine groomed 162 – 182 base 120 of 120 trails, 100% open, 42 miles, 1600 acres, 9 of 10 lifts, Fri: 8:30a-4p
Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Fri-Sun;Apr 21: Last day;
|Montana
Big Sky — Wed 6:10 am spring snow machine groomed 49 – 90 base 305 of 317 trails
96% open, 5821 acres, 36 of 36 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Apr 21: Last day;
Blacktail Mountain — Wed 5:18 am spring snow machine groomed 36 – 83 base 27 of 27 trails
100% open, 1000 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9:30a-4:30p
Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4:30p;
Bridger Bowl — Wed 4:57 am variable machine groomed 73 – 73 base 75 of 75 trails
100% open, 2000 acres, 11 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;
Discovery — Wed 6:07 am powder machine groomed 35 – 70 base 63 of 74 trails
85% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p;
Great Divide — Wed 7:05 am powder machine groomed 55 – 55 base 60 of 107 trails
56% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Sat/Sun: 10a-5p; Open Sat/Sun;
Lost Trail — Wed 11:03 am packed powder machine groomed 70 – 80 base 41 of 69 trails
59% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p; Open Sat/Sun;Apr 07: Last Day;
Maverick — Wed Reopen 04/04 packed powder machine groomed 26 – 51 base 24 of 24 trails
100% open, 1 of 1 lift Thu-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p
Open Thu-Sun;
Montana Snowbowl — Reopen 04/03 machine groomed 34 – 76 base 100% open
Wed-Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30; Open Wed-Sun;
Red Lodge — Wed 5:32 am spring snow machine groomed 53 – 61 base 70 of 70 trails
100% open, 90 miles, 1635 acres, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p
Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 14: Last day;
Showdown — Wed Reopen 04/03 packed powder machine groomed 39 – 50 base 36 of 36 trails
100% open, 16 miles, 641 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9:30a-4p
Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun;Apr 14: Last day;
Whitefish — Wed 6:31 am MG machine groomed 32 – 83 base 86 of 105 trails
82% open, 2500 acres, 10 of 14 lifts, Mon-Thur: 9a-4p;Fri:9a-8:30p
Sat: 9a-8:30p;Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 07: Last day;
|New Mexico
Pajarito — Wed 5:04 am spring snow machine groomed 38 – 39 base 39 of 44 trails, 89% open
3 of 7 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun;Apr 07: Last day;
Sipapu — Wed Reopen 04/05 1 new spring snow machine groomed 39 – 45 base 40 of 43 trails
93% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 07: Last day;
Ski Apache — Closed for Snow Sports
Ski Santa Fe — Wed 5:16 am powder machine groomed 79 – 79 base 83 of 83 trails
100% open, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4:30p
Apr 14: Last day;
Taos — Wed 5:15 am 1 new packed powder machine groomed 74 – 91 base 110 of 110 trails
100% open, 14 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Apr 07: Last day;
|Utah
Alta — Wed 6:10 am powder machine groomed 149 – 149 base 101 of 116 trails
87% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:15a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:15a-4:30p
Apr 28: Last day;
Beaver Mountain — Reopen 04/04 machine groomed 82 – 82 base 100% open
Thu-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun; Apr 07: Last day;
Brian Head — Wed 6:13 am MG machine groomed 87 – 87 base 71 of 71 trails
100% open, 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4:30p
Apr 21: Last day;
Brighton — Wed 6:13 am powder machine groomed 138 – 138 base 62 of 66 trails
94% open, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p;
Cherry Peak — Closed for Snow Sports
Deer Valley — Wed 5:08 am MG machine groomed 116 – 116 base 103 of 103 trails
100% open, 21 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:15p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:15p
Apr 07: Last day;
Eagle Point — Closed for Snow Sports
Nordic Valley — Closed for Snow Sports
Park City — Wed 6:15 am spring snow machine groomed 76 – 117 base 325 of 341 trails
95% open, 6574 acres, 41 of 41 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Apr 07: Last day;
Powder Mountain — Wed 6:18 am powder machine groomed 107 – 107 base 154 of 154 trails, 100% open, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p
Apr 07: Last day;
Snowbasin — Wed 5:28 am powder machine groomed 139 – 139 base 94 of 104 trails
93% open, 26 miles, 2800 acres, 10 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p
Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 14: Last day;
Snowbird — Wed 6:19 am powder machine groomed 156 – 156 base 126 of 169 trails
75% open, 11 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;
Solitude — Wed 5:45 am powder machine groomed 131 – 131 base 80 of 80 trails
100% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 14: Last day;
Sundance — Wed 6:20 am powder machine groomed 98 – 98 base 45 of 45 trails
100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon, Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Tue/Thu: 9a-4:30p
Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4:30p; Apr 07: Last day;
|Wyoming
Grand Targhee — Wed 7:42 am MG machine groomed 104 – 108 base 95 of 95 trails
100% open, 45 miles, 2000 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p
Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 14: Last Day;
Hogadon — Wed Reopen 04/03 variable machine groomed 12 – 12 base 28 of 28 trails
100% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun
Apr 07: Last day;
Jackson Hole — Wed 7:18 am spring snow machine groomed 46 – 106 base 108 of 133 trails
81% open, 12 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;
Snowy Range — Wed 4:54 am MG machine groomed 60 – 60 base 33 of 33 trails
100% open, 250 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;
Grand Targhee XC — Wed 7:49 am MG machine groomed 104 – 108 base 5 of 5 trails
Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 14: Last day;
