Slavia punished by UEFA for fan misconduct, plans to appeal

PRAGUE (AP) — Slavia Prague says it will appeal a UEFA decision to punish the Czech club for their fans throwing objects onto the field during a Europa League game.

Slavia said Thursday it has been informed by UEFA that a section of its stadium must be partially closed for the upcoming Europa League quarterfinal against Chelsea.

The ruling by UEFA’s disciplinary panel came just as Slavia announced that the game on April 11 is sold out.

The sections in the stadium used by Slavia’s hardcore fans are affected by the punishments.

The incidents took place during a 0-0 draw with Genk in the first leg of the round of 32 on Feb. 14.

