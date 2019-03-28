Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Slavia punished by UEFA for fan misconduct, plans to appeal

March 28, 2019 12:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PRAGUE (AP) — Slavia Prague says it will appeal a UEFA decision to punish the Czech club for their fans throwing objects onto the field during a Europa League game.

Slavia said Thursday it has been informed by UEFA that a section of its stadium must be partially closed for the upcoming Europa League quarterfinal against Chelsea.

The ruling by UEFA’s disciplinary panel came just as Slavia announced that the game on April 11 is sold out.

The sections in the stadium used by Slavia’s hardcore fans are affected by the punishments.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The incidents took place during a 0-0 draw with Genk in the first leg of the round of 32 on Feb. 14.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|8 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.