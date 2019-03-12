Smith scores 28 to lead Vermont past Binghamton 84-51

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Stef Smith had a career-high 28 points as Vermont romped past Binghamton 84-51 in the semifinals of the America East Conference Tourney on Tuesday night.

Smith hit 8 of 10 3-pointers.

Anthony Lamb had 18 points and seven assists for Vermont (26-6).

Caleb Stewart had 16 points for the Bearcats (10-23).

Sam Sessoms, who led the Bearcats in scoring coming into the contest with 18 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 6).

