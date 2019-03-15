SMU, Cincy meet in AAC quarters

SMU (15-16, 7-12) vs. No. 2 seed Cincinnati (25-6, 14-4)

American Athletic Conference Tournament Quarterfinals, FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the AAC semifinals is on the line as SMU is set to take on Cincinnati. Cincinnati won both of the regular season matchups earlier this season. The teams last met on Feb. 27, when SMU made only two free throws on three attempts while the Bearcats hit 14 of 15 en route to a three-point victory.

LEADING THE WAY: Cincinnati’s Jarron Cumberland has averaged 18.4 points and 4.4 rebounds while Tre Scott has put up 8.9 points and 6.6 rebounds. For the Mustangs, Jahmal McMurray has averaged 18.1 points while Ethan Chargois has put up 12.5 points and 6.3 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: McMurray has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all SMU field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 36 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: SMU is 0-12 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 15-4 when scoring at least 68.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bearcats have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Mustangs. Cincinnati has 33 assists on 64 field goals (51.6 percent) across its previous three games while SMU has assists on 39 of 77 field goals (50.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cincinnati is ranked 10th among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.9 percent. The Bearcats have averaged 12.6 offensive boards per game and 15 per game over their last five games.

