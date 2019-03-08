SMU looks to end streak vs USF

SMU (13-16, 5-12) vs. South Florida (19-11, 8-9)

USF Sun Dome, Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida looks to extend SMU’s conference losing streak to five games. SMU’s last AAC win came against the Connecticut Huskies 77-59 on Feb. 21. South Florida is coming off a 75-70 win over Tulane on Wednesday.

STEPPING UP: Jahmal McMurray is averaging 18 points to lead the charge for the Mustangs. Ethan Chargois is also a primary contributor, accounting for 12.3 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. The Bulls have been led by David Collins, who is averaging 15.3 points.

MIGHTY MCMURRAY: McMurray has connected on 39 percent of the 236 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 12 for 27 over the last three games. He’s also made 83.1 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: SMU is 0-12 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 13-4 when scoring at least 68.

STREAK STATS: SMU has lost its last seven road games, scoring 68.1 points, while allowing 83.4 per game.

FREQUENTLY FOULED: South Florida has attempted the most free throws in the nation at 27.6 per game. SMU has gotten to the line far less frequently and is averaging only 16.2 foul shots per game (ranked 251st).

