Sounders remain undefeated with 0-0 tie with Whitecaps

March 31, 2019 12:32 am
 
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — A video replay decision in extra time cost the Vancouver Whitecaps a for penalty kick in a 0-0 tie with the Seattle Sounders on Saturday night.

The wild sequence began when Vancouver’s Joaquin Ardaiz took a shot that was stopped by goalkeeper Stefan Frei. The ball rolled to the Whitecaps’ Hwang In-Beom, whose shot was blocked again by a diving Frei. After the play, In-Beom had his legs taken out from underneath him on a sliding tackle by Seattle’s Kim Kee-hee.

At first, referee Robert Sibiga ruled a yellow card against Kee-hee, which would have set up a penalty kick. The call was reversed after a video replay review, though.

The Sounders remained unbeaten at 3-0 and the Whitecaps winless at 0-3-1.

