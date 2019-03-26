Listen Live Sports

South Carolina’s Martin says Couisnard eligible next year

March 26, 2019 3:12 pm
 
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Frank Martin says freshman guard Jermaine Couisnard will be eligible to play for the Gamecocks next fall.

Couisnard is a 6-foot-4 guard from East Chicago, Indiana. He was expected to give the Gamecocks a reliable outside shooter last season. Instead, he was not able to enroll until the fall and could only practice with the team while his academic eligibility was in question due to an issue that Martin says had been out of the university’s hands.

Martin said Tuesday Couisnard had a 3.4 grade point average in his first college semester and is ready go.

South Carolina (16-16) loses guards Hassani Gravett and Tre Campbell from this year’s team.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

