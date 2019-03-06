Listen Live Sports

South carries Texas A&M-CC past McNeese St. 59-50

March 6, 2019 10:31 pm
 
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Kareem South registered 17 points as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi defeated McNeese State 59-50 on Wednesday night.

Jake Babic had 12 points for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (13-17, 8-9 Southland Conference). Elijah Schmidt added eight rebounds. Jashawn Talton had seven rebounds for the road team.

McNeese State scored 15 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

James Harvey had 15 points for the Cowboys (9-21, 5-12). Jarren Greenwood added 10 points and six rebounds. Shamarkus Kennedy had 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi finishes out the regular season against Houston Baptist at home on Saturday. McNeese State finishes out the regular season against Lamar on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

