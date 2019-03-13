Listen Live Sports

Southern Utah beats Idaho St. 94-80 in Big Sky tourney

March 13, 2019 5:36 pm
 
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Andre Adams matched his career high with 23 points as Southern Utah topped Idaho State 94-80 in the first round of the Big Sky Conference tournament on Wednesday.

Brandon Better had 17 points for Southern Utah (15-15). Jacob Calloway added 15 points. Harrison Butler had 13 points for Southern Utah.

Alonzo Walker had 17 points for the Bengals (11-19). Sam Dowd added 12 points. Jared Stutzman had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

