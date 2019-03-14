Listen Live Sports

Southern Utah beats N. Colorado 83-64 in Big Sky tourney

March 14, 2019 10:33 pm
 
< a min read
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Cameron Oluyitan scored 18 points as Southern Utah beat Northern Colorado 83-64 in the quarterfinals of the Big Sky Conference Tournament on Thursday. Jacob Calloway added 17 points for the Thunderbirds, while Dre Marin chipped in 15.

Brandon Better had 14 points for Southern Utah (16-15).

Bodie Hume had 15 points for the Bears (21-11). Jordan Davis added 15 points and six rebounds. Jalen Sanders had 11 points and three blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

