Sow scores 23 to lead UC Santa Barbara past Cal Poly 92-82

March 10, 2019 12:50 am
 
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Amadou Sow had a season-high 23 points as UC Santa Barbara defeated Cal Poly 92-82 on Saturday night.

Max Heidegger had 16 points for UC Santa Barbara (21-9, 10-6 Big West Conference). Ar’mond Davis added 13 points and 17 rebounds. Devearl Ramsey had 11 points for the road team.

Donovan Fields had 23 points for the Mustangs (6-23, 2-14), who have now lost four games in a row. Marcellus Garrick added 18 points and six rebounds. Kuba Niziol had 14 points.

The Gauchos improve to 2-0 against the Mustangs this season. UC Santa Barbara defeated Cal Poly 65-56 on Jan. 9.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

