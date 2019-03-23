Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Spain edges Norway 2-1 in first Euro 2020 qualifier

March 23, 2019 5:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — Sergio Ramos’ penalty goal ensured Spain beat Norway 2-1 to start its European Championship qualifying campaign on Saturday.

The defender converted his spot kick in the “panenka” style — waiting for the goalkeeper to move before chipping the ball down the middle — in the 71st minute at Valencia’s Mestalla Stadium.

Spain dominated the first half but only Rodrigo Moreno could convert his scoring chance in the 16th.

Norway equalized in the 65th when Joshua King netted a penalty kick after substitute Bjorn Johnsen was fouled by Inigo Martinez in the area.

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Advertisement

But Ramos soon got his turn at the spot when Alvaro Morata poached a poor back pass by Harvard Nordtveit and was cut down in the box by goalkeeper Rune Jarstein.

Coach Luis Enrique gave Sergio Canales and Jaime Mata their debuts for Spain as late substitutes.

Also in Group F, Sweden beat Romania 2-1, while Malta defeated the Faroe Islands 2-1.

Three-time champion Spain is the favorite to win the qualifying group.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine receives new pin during promotion ceremony

Today in History

1917: President Wilson asks for declaration of war

Get our daily newsletter.