SPHL At A Glance

|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|43
|34
|4
|3
|2
|73
|160
|89
|Birmingham
|44
|31
|11
|2
|0
|64
|155
|119
|Huntsville
|42
|26
|14
|2
|0
|54
|150
|120
|Macon
|44
|22
|17
|2
|3
|49
|128
|118
|Knoxville
|43
|22
|16
|4
|1
|49
|137
|130
|Fayetteville
|43
|20
|15
|4
|4
|48
|131
|146
|Roanoke
|44
|21
|19
|3
|1
|46
|131
|138
|Pensacola
|43
|18
|21
|2
|2
|40
|101
|122
|Quad City
|42
|13
|25
|3
|1
|30
|99
|139
|Evansville
|44
|9
|30
|5
|0
|23
|94
|165
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Pensacola 4, Evansville 3, OT
Birmingham 3, Macon 1
Fayetteville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Roanoke at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Pensacola at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
Knoxville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Fayetteville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Evansville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Roanoke at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Knoxville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Quad City at Peoria, 4:05 p.m.
