SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 43 34 4 3 2 73 160 89 Birmingham 44 31 11 2 0 64 155 119 Huntsville 42 26 14 2 0 54 150 120 Macon 45 23 17 2 3 51 132 121 Knoxville 43 22 16 4 1 49 137 130 Fayetteville 44 20 16 4 4 48 134 150 Roanoke 44 21 19 3 1 46 131 138 Pensacola 43 18 21 2 2 40 101 122 Quad City 42 13 25 3 1 30 99 139 Evansville 44 9 30 5 0 23 94 165

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Thursday’s Games

Pensacola 4, Evansville 3, OT

Birmingham 3, Macon 1

Friday’s Games

Macon 4, Fayetteville 3

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Pensacola at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Knoxville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Evansville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Knoxville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Quad City at Peoria, 4:05 p.m.

