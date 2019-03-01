Listen Live Sports

SPHL At A Glance

March 1, 2019 10:21 pm
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 43 34 4 3 2 73 160 89
Birmingham 44 31 11 2 0 64 155 119
Huntsville 42 26 14 2 0 54 150 120
Macon 45 23 17 2 3 51 132 121
Knoxville 43 22 16 4 1 49 137 130
Fayetteville 44 20 16 4 4 48 134 150
Roanoke 44 21 19 3 1 46 131 138
Pensacola 43 18 21 2 2 40 101 122
Quad City 42 13 25 3 1 30 99 139
Evansville 44 9 30 5 0 23 94 165

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Pensacola 4, Evansville 3, OT

Birmingham 3, Macon 1

Friday’s Games

Macon 4, Fayetteville 3

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Pensacola at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Knoxville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Evansville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Knoxville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Quad City at Peoria, 4:05 p.m.

