SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 44 34 4 4 2 74 162 92 Birmingham 45 31 12 2 0 64 158 124 Huntsville 43 27 14 2 0 56 155 123 Macon 45 23 17 2 3 51 132 121 Knoxville 44 23 16 4 1 51 140 132 Roanoke 45 22 19 3 1 48 134 140 Fayetteville 44 20 16 4 4 48 134 150 Pensacola 44 19 21 2 2 42 106 122 Quad City 43 13 26 3 1 30 101 142 Evansville 45 9 31 5 0 23 94 170

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Thursday’s Games

Pensacola 4, Evansville 3, OT

Birmingham 3, Macon 1

Friday’s Games

Macon 4, Fayetteville 3

Huntsville 5, Birmingham 3

Roanoke 3, Quad City 2

Pensacola 5, Evansville 0

Knoxville 3, Peoria 2, OT

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Evansville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Knoxville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Quad City at Peoria, 4:05 p.m.

