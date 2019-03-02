SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|44
|34
|4
|4
|2
|74
|162
|92
|Birmingham
|45
|31
|12
|2
|0
|64
|158
|124
|Huntsville
|43
|27
|14
|2
|0
|56
|155
|123
|Macon
|45
|23
|17
|2
|3
|51
|132
|121
|Knoxville
|44
|23
|16
|4
|1
|51
|140
|132
|Roanoke
|45
|22
|19
|3
|1
|48
|134
|140
|Fayetteville
|44
|20
|16
|4
|4
|48
|134
|150
|Pensacola
|44
|19
|21
|2
|2
|42
|106
|122
|Quad City
|43
|13
|26
|3
|1
|30
|101
|142
|Evansville
|45
|9
|31
|5
|0
|23
|94
|170
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Macon 4, Fayetteville 3
Huntsville 5, Birmingham 3
Roanoke 3, Quad City 2
Pensacola 5, Evansville 0
Knoxville 3, Peoria 2, OT
Fayetteville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Evansville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Roanoke at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Knoxville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Quad City at Peoria, 4:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
