SPHL At A Glance

March 2, 2019 10:05 am
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 44 34 4 4 2 74 162 92
Birmingham 45 31 12 2 0 64 158 124
Huntsville 43 27 14 2 0 56 155 123
Macon 45 23 17 2 3 51 132 121
Knoxville 44 23 16 4 1 51 140 132
Roanoke 45 22 19 3 1 48 134 140
Fayetteville 44 20 16 4 4 48 134 150
Pensacola 44 19 21 2 2 42 106 122
Quad City 43 13 26 3 1 30 101 142
Evansville 45 9 31 5 0 23 94 170

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Macon 4, Fayetteville 3

Huntsville 5, Birmingham 3

Roanoke 3, Quad City 2

Pensacola 5, Evansville 0

Knoxville 3, Peoria 2, OT

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Evansville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Knoxville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Quad City at Peoria, 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

