SPHL At A Glance

March 2, 2019
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 45 34 5 4 2 74 162 94
Birmingham 46 32 12 2 0 66 168 125
Huntsville 43 27 14 2 0 56 155 123
Macon 46 24 17 2 3 53 137 122
Knoxville 45 24 16 4 1 53 142 132
Roanoke 46 22 20 3 1 48 137 146
Fayetteville 45 20 17 4 4 48 135 155
Pensacola 44 19 21 2 2 42 106 122
Quad City 44 14 26 3 1 32 107 145
Evansville 46 9 32 5 0 23 95 180

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Macon 4, Fayetteville 3

Huntsville 5, Birmingham 3

Roanoke 3, Quad City 2

Pensacola 5, Evansville 0

Knoxville 3, Peoria 2, OT

Saturday’s Games

Macon 5, Fayetteville 1

Birmingham 10, Evansville 1

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City 6, Roanoke 3

Knoxville 2, Peoria 0

Sunday’s Games

Quad City at Peoria, 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

