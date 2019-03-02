SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|45
|34
|5
|4
|2
|74
|162
|94
|Birmingham
|46
|32
|12
|2
|0
|66
|168
|125
|Huntsville
|43
|27
|14
|2
|0
|56
|155
|123
|Macon
|46
|24
|17
|2
|3
|53
|137
|122
|Knoxville
|45
|24
|16
|4
|1
|53
|142
|132
|Roanoke
|46
|22
|20
|3
|1
|48
|137
|146
|Fayetteville
|45
|20
|17
|4
|4
|48
|135
|155
|Pensacola
|44
|19
|21
|2
|2
|42
|106
|122
|Quad City
|44
|14
|26
|3
|1
|32
|107
|145
|Evansville
|46
|9
|32
|5
|0
|23
|95
|180
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Macon 4, Fayetteville 3
Huntsville 5, Birmingham 3
Roanoke 3, Quad City 2
Pensacola 5, Evansville 0
Knoxville 3, Peoria 2, OT
Macon 5, Fayetteville 1
Birmingham 10, Evansville 1
Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Quad City 6, Roanoke 3
Knoxville 2, Peoria 0
Quad City at Peoria, 4:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.