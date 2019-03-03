SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 45 34 5 4 2 74 162 94 Birmingham 46 32 12 2 0 66 168 125 Huntsville 44 27 14 3 0 57 158 127 Macon 46 24 17 2 3 53 137 122 Knoxville 45 24 16 4 1 53 142 132 Roanoke 46 22 20 3 1 48 137 146 Fayetteville 45 20 17 4 4 48 135 155 Pensacola 45 20 21 2 2 44 110 125 Quad City 44 14 26 3 1 32 107 145 Evansville 46 9 32 5 0 23 95 180

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Saturday’s Games

Macon 5, Fayetteville 1

Birmingham 10, Evansville 1

Pensacola 4, Huntsville 3, OT

Quad City 6, Roanoke 3

Knoxville 2, Peoria 0

Sunday’s Games

Quad City at Peoria, 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

