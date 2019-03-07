SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 46 35 5 4 2 76 165 94 Birmingham 46 32 12 2 0 66 168 125 Huntsville 44 27 14 3 0 57 158 127 Macon 46 24 17 2 3 53 137 122 Knoxville 45 24 16 4 1 53 142 132 Roanoke 46 22 20 3 1 48 137 146 Fayetteville 45 20 17 4 4 48 135 155 Pensacola 45 20 21 2 2 44 110 125 Quad City 45 14 27 3 1 32 107 148 Evansville 46 9 32 5 0 23 95 180

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Peoria at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Peoria at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

