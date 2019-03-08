SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|47
|35
|6
|4
|2
|76
|168
|99
|Birmingham
|46
|32
|12
|2
|0
|66
|168
|125
|Huntsville
|44
|27
|14
|3
|0
|57
|158
|127
|Knoxville
|46
|25
|16
|4
|1
|55
|147
|135
|Macon
|47
|24
|18
|2
|3
|53
|139
|127
|Fayetteville
|46
|21
|17
|4
|4
|50
|140
|157
|Roanoke
|46
|22
|20
|3
|1
|48
|137
|146
|Pensacola
|45
|20
|21
|2
|2
|44
|110
|125
|Quad City
|45
|14
|27
|3
|1
|32
|107
|148
|Evansville
|46
|9
|32
|5
|0
|23
|95
|180
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
No games scheduled
Fayetteville 5, Macon 2
Knoxville 5, Peoria 3
Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.
Macon at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Peoria at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
No games scheduled
