SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 47 35 6 4 2 76 168 99 Birmingham 47 32 13 2 0 66 171 129 Huntsville 45 28 14 3 0 59 162 130 Knoxville 46 25 16 4 1 55 147 135 Macon 47 24 18 2 3 53 139 127 Fayetteville 46 21 17 4 4 50 140 157 Roanoke 46 22 20 3 1 48 137 146 Pensacola 45 20 21 2 2 44 110 125 Quad City 46 14 27 4 1 33 111 153 Evansville 47 10 32 5 0 25 100 184

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 5, Macon 2

Knoxville 5, Peoria 3

Huntsville 4, Birmingham 3

Evansville 5, Quad City 4, OT

Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Peoria at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

