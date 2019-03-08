Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

SPHL At A Glance

March 8, 2019 10:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 47 35 6 4 2 76 168 99
Birmingham 47 32 13 2 0 66 171 129
Huntsville 45 28 14 3 0 59 162 130
Knoxville 46 25 16 4 1 55 147 135
Macon 47 24 18 2 3 53 139 127
Fayetteville 46 21 17 4 4 50 140 157
Roanoke 46 22 20 3 1 48 137 146
Pensacola 45 20 21 2 2 44 110 125
Quad City 45 14 27 3 1 32 107 148
Evansville 46 9 32 5 0 23 95 180

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 5, Macon 2

Knoxville 5, Peoria 3

Advertisement

Huntsville 4, Birmingham 3

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Peoria at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|19 Security Cooperation Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1874: Hawaii grants US exclusive trading rights

Get our daily newsletter.