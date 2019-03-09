SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 48 35 7 4 2 76 169 102 Birmingham 47 32 13 2 0 66 171 129 Huntsville 45 28 14 3 0 59 162 130 Knoxville 47 26 16 4 1 57 150 136 Macon 48 24 19 2 3 53 140 131 Fayetteville 47 22 17 4 4 52 144 158 Roanoke 47 23 20 3 1 50 141 149 Pensacola 46 20 21 2 3 45 113 129 Quad City 46 14 27 4 1 33 111 153 Evansville 47 10 32 5 0 25 100 184

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 5, Macon 2

Knoxville 5, Peoria 3

Huntsville 4, Birmingham 3

Evansville 5, Quad City 4, OT

Roanoke 4, Pensacola 3, SO

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 4, Macon 1

Knoxville 3, Peoria 1

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

