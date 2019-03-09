SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|48
|35
|7
|4
|2
|76
|169
|102
|Birmingham
|48
|32
|14
|2
|0
|66
|172
|132
|Huntsville
|46
|29
|14
|3
|0
|61
|165
|131
|Knoxville
|47
|26
|16
|4
|1
|57
|150
|136
|Macon
|48
|24
|19
|2
|3
|53
|140
|131
|Fayetteville
|47
|22
|17
|4
|4
|52
|144
|158
|Roanoke
|47
|23
|20
|3
|1
|50
|141
|149
|Pensacola
|46
|20
|21
|2
|3
|45
|113
|129
|Quad City
|47
|15
|27
|4
|1
|35
|116
|154
|Evansville
|48
|10
|33
|5
|0
|25
|101
|189
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Fayetteville 5, Macon 2
Knoxville 5, Peoria 3
Huntsville 4, Birmingham 3
Evansville 5, Quad City 4, OT
Roanoke 4, Pensacola 3, SO
Fayetteville 4, Macon 1
Knoxville 3, Peoria 1
Huntsville 3, Birmingham 1
Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Quad City 5, Evansville 1
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
