SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 48 35 7 4 2 76 169 102 Birmingham 48 32 14 2 0 66 172 132 Huntsville 46 29 14 3 0 61 165 131 Knoxville 47 26 16 4 1 57 150 136 Macon 48 24 19 2 3 53 140 131 Fayetteville 47 22 17 4 4 52 144 158 Roanoke 48 23 21 3 1 50 141 154 Pensacola 47 21 21 2 3 47 118 129 Quad City 47 15 27 4 1 35 116 154 Evansville 48 10 33 5 0 25 101 189

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 5, Macon 2

Knoxville 5, Peoria 3

Huntsville 4, Birmingham 3

Evansville 5, Quad City 4, OT

Roanoke 4, Pensacola 3, SO

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 4, Macon 1

Knoxville 3, Peoria 1

Huntsville 3, Birmingham 1

Pensacola 5, Roanoke 0

Quad City 5, Evansville 1

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

