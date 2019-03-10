Listen Live Sports

SPHL At A Glance

March 10, 2019 6:43 pm
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
x-Peoria 48 35 7 4 2 76 169 102
x-Birmingham 48 32 14 2 0 66 172 132
x-Huntsville 46 29 14 3 0 61 165 131
x-Knoxville 47 26 16 4 1 57 150 136
Macon 48 24 19 2 3 53 140 131
Fayetteville 47 22 17 4 4 52 144 158
Roanoke 48 23 21 3 1 50 141 154
Pensacola 47 21 21 2 3 47 118 129
Quad City 47 15 27 4 1 35 116 154
Evansville 48 10 33 5 0 25 101 189

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 4, Macon 1

Knoxville 3, Peoria 1

Huntsville 3, Birmingham 1

Pensacola 5, Roanoke 0

Quad City 5, Evansville 1

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

