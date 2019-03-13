Listen Live Sports

SPHL At A Glance

March 13, 2019 10:05 am
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
x-Peoria 48 35 7 4 2 76 169 102
x-Birmingham 48 32 14 2 0 66 172 132
x-Huntsville 46 29 14 3 0 61 165 131
x-Knoxville 47 26 16 4 1 57 150 136
Macon 48 24 19 2 3 53 140 131
Fayetteville 47 22 17 4 4 52 144 158
Roanoke 48 23 21 3 1 50 141 154
Pensacola 47 21 21 2 3 47 118 129
Quad City 47 15 27 4 1 35 116 154
Evansville 48 10 33 5 0 25 101 189

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Quad City at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Huntsville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Roanoke at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Peoria at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.

