SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Peoria
|48
|35
|7
|4
|2
|76
|169
|102
|x-Birmingham
|48
|32
|14
|2
|0
|66
|172
|132
|x-Huntsville
|46
|29
|14
|3
|0
|61
|165
|131
|x-Knoxville
|47
|26
|16
|4
|1
|57
|150
|136
|Macon
|48
|24
|19
|2
|3
|53
|140
|131
|Fayetteville
|47
|22
|17
|4
|4
|52
|144
|158
|Roanoke
|48
|23
|21
|3
|1
|50
|141
|154
|Pensacola
|47
|21
|21
|2
|3
|47
|118
|129
|Quad City
|47
|15
|27
|4
|1
|35
|116
|154
|Evansville
|48
|10
|33
|5
|0
|25
|101
|189
x-Clinched Playoff Spot
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Quad City at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Huntsville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Roanoke at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
Peoria at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.
Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.