SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Peoria
|48
|35
|7
|4
|2
|76
|169
|102
|x-Birmingham
|48
|32
|14
|2
|0
|66
|172
|132
|x-Huntsville
|47
|30
|14
|3
|0
|63
|170
|133
|x-Knoxville
|47
|26
|16
|4
|1
|57
|150
|136
|Fayetteville
|48
|23
|17
|4
|4
|54
|149
|161
|Macon
|49
|24
|20
|2
|3
|53
|142
|136
|Roanoke
|49
|23
|22
|3
|1
|50
|146
|161
|Pensacola
|47
|21
|21
|2
|3
|47
|118
|129
|Quad City
|48
|15
|28
|4
|1
|35
|119
|159
|Evansville
|49
|11
|33
|5
|0
|27
|108
|194
x-Clinched Playoff Spot
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
No games scheduled
Fayetteville 5, Quad City 3
Huntsville 5, Macon 2
Evansville 7, Roanoke 5
Peoria at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.
Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.
Quad City at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Huntsville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Peoria at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Roanoke at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
Quad City at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.
