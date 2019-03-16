Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
SPHL At A Glance

March 16, 2019 12:06 am
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
x-Peoria 49 35 7 4 3 77 172 106
x-Birmingham 49 33 14 2 0 68 176 135
x-Huntsville 47 30 14 3 0 63 170 133
x-Knoxville 48 26 17 4 1 57 152 139
x-Fayetteville 48 23 17 4 4 54 149 161
x-Macon 49 24 20 2 3 53 142 136
Roanoke 49 23 22 3 1 50 146 161
Pensacola 48 22 21 2 3 49 121 131
Quad City 48 15 28 4 1 35 119 159
Evansville 49 11 33 5 0 27 108 194

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 5, Quad City 3

Huntsville 5, Macon 2

Evansville 7, Roanoke 5

Birmingham 4, Peoria 3, SO

Pensacola 3, Knoxville 2

Saturday’s Games

Quad City at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Huntsville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Peoria at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Roanoke at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Quad City at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

