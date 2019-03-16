SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA x-Peoria 49 35 7 4 3 77 172 106 x-Birmingham 49 33 14 2 0 68 176 135 x-Huntsville 48 30 15 3 0 63 171 135 x-Knoxville 48 26 17 4 1 57 152 139 x-Macon 50 25 20 2 3 55 144 137 x-Fayetteville 49 23 18 4 4 54 155 168 Roanoke 49 23 22 3 1 50 146 161 Pensacola 48 22 21 2 3 49 121 131 Quad City 49 16 28 4 1 37 126 165 Evansville 49 11 33 5 0 27 108 194

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 5, Quad City 3

Huntsville 5, Macon 2

Evansville 7, Roanoke 5

Birmingham 4, Peoria 3, SO

Pensacola 3, Knoxville 2

Saturday’s Games

Quad City 7, Fayetteville 6

Macon 2, Huntsville 1

Peoria at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Roanoke at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Quad City at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

