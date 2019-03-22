SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA x-Peoria 50 35 7 4 4 78 175 110 x-Birmingham 50 34 14 2 0 70 180 138 x-Huntsville 48 30 15 3 0 63 171 135 x-Knoxville 49 26 18 4 1 57 153 144 x-Fayetteville 50 24 18 4 4 56 160 169 x-Macon 50 25 20 2 3 55 144 137 x-Roanoke 50 24 22 3 1 52 149 161 x-Pensacola 49 23 21 2 3 51 126 132 Quad City 50 16 29 4 1 37 127 170 Evansville 50 11 34 5 0 27 108 197

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Huntsville at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Birmingham at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Huntsville at Knoxville, 3:30 p.m.

