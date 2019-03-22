SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Peoria
|50
|35
|7
|4
|4
|78
|175
|110
|x-Birmingham
|50
|34
|14
|2
|0
|70
|180
|138
|x-Huntsville
|48
|30
|15
|3
|0
|63
|171
|135
|x-Knoxville
|49
|26
|18
|4
|1
|57
|153
|144
|x-Fayetteville
|50
|24
|18
|4
|4
|56
|160
|169
|x-Macon
|50
|25
|20
|2
|3
|55
|144
|137
|x-Roanoke
|50
|24
|22
|3
|1
|52
|149
|161
|x-Pensacola
|49
|23
|21
|2
|3
|51
|126
|132
|Quad City
|50
|16
|29
|4
|1
|37
|127
|170
|Evansville
|50
|11
|34
|5
|0
|27
|108
|197
x-Clinched Playoff Spot
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
No games scheduled
Huntsville at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Birmingham at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
Macon at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.
Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.
Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Huntsville at Knoxville, 3:30 p.m.
