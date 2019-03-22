SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Peoria
|51
|36
|7
|4
|4
|80
|178
|111
|x-Birmingham
|51
|35
|14
|2
|0
|72
|185
|140
|x-Huntsville
|49
|31
|15
|3
|0
|65
|179
|137
|x-Knoxville
|50
|27
|18
|4
|1
|59
|156
|146
|x-Fayetteville
|51
|24
|19
|4
|4
|56
|162
|177
|x-Macon
|50
|25
|20
|2
|3
|55
|144
|137
|x-Roanoke
|51
|24
|23
|3
|1
|52
|151
|164
|x-Pensacola
|49
|23
|21
|2
|3
|51
|126
|132
|Quad City
|51
|16
|30
|4
|1
|37
|128
|173
|Evansville
|51
|11
|35
|5
|0
|27
|110
|202
x-Clinched Playoff Spot
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
No games scheduled
Huntsville 8, Fayetteville 2
Knoxville 3, Roanoke 2
Peoria 3, Quad City 1
Birmingham 5, Evansville 2
Macon at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.
Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.
Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Huntsville at Knoxville, 3:30 p.m.
