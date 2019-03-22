SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA x-Peoria 50 35 7 4 4 78 175 110 x-Birmingham 51 35 14 2 0 72 185 140 x-Huntsville 49 31 15 3 0 65 179 137 x-Knoxville 50 27 18 4 1 59 156 146 x-Fayetteville 51 24 19 4 4 56 162 177 x-Macon 50 25 20 2 3 55 144 137 x-Roanoke 51 24 23 3 1 52 151 164 x-Pensacola 49 23 21 2 3 51 126 132 Quad City 50 16 29 4 1 37 127 170 Evansville 51 11 35 5 0 27 110 202

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Huntsville 8, Fayetteville 2

Advertisement

Knoxville 3, Roanoke 2

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Birmingham 5, Evansville 2

Macon at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Huntsville at Knoxville, 3:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.