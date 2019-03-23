Listen Live Sports

SPHL At A Glance

March 23, 2019 10:30 pm
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
x-Peoria 51 36 7 4 4 80 178 111
x-Birmingham 51 35 14 2 0 72 185 140
x-Huntsville 50 32 15 3 0 67 182 137
x-Knoxville 51 27 19 4 1 59 156 149
x-Fayetteville 52 24 20 4 4 56 165 182
x-Macon 51 25 21 2 3 55 144 139
x-Roanoke 52 25 23 3 1 54 156 167
x-Pensacola 50 24 21 2 3 53 128 132
Quad City 51 16 30 4 1 37 128 173
Evansville 51 11 35 5 0 27 110 202

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Huntsville 8, Fayetteville 2

Knoxville 3, Roanoke 2

Peoria 3, Quad City 1

Birmingham 5, Evansville 2

Pensacola 2, Macon 0

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke 5, Fayetteville 3

Huntsville 3, Knoxville 0

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Huntsville at Knoxville, 3:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

