SPHL At A Glance

|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Peoria
|51
|36
|7
|4
|4
|80
|178
|111
|x-Birmingham
|51
|35
|14
|2
|0
|72
|185
|140
|x-Huntsville
|50
|32
|15
|3
|0
|67
|182
|137
|x-Knoxville
|51
|27
|19
|4
|1
|59
|156
|149
|x-Fayetteville
|52
|24
|20
|4
|4
|56
|165
|182
|x-Macon
|52
|25
|22
|2
|3
|55
|145
|142
|x-Pensacola
|51
|25
|21
|2
|3
|55
|131
|133
|x-Roanoke
|52
|25
|23
|3
|1
|54
|156
|167
|Quad City
|51
|16
|30
|4
|1
|37
|128
|173
|Evansville
|51
|11
|35
|5
|0
|27
|110
|202
x-Clinched Playoff Spot
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Huntsville 8, Fayetteville 2
Knoxville 3, Roanoke 2
Peoria 3, Quad City 1
Birmingham 5, Evansville 2
Pensacola 2, Macon 0
Roanoke 5, Fayetteville 3
Huntsville 3, Knoxville 0
Pensacola 3, Macon 1
Birmingham at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Huntsville at Knoxville, 3:30 p.m.
No games scheduled
