SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Peoria
|52
|37
|7
|4
|4
|82
|182
|112
|x-Birmingham
|52
|36
|14
|2
|0
|74
|188
|140
|x-Huntsville
|50
|32
|15
|3
|0
|67
|182
|137
|x-Knoxville
|51
|27
|19
|4
|1
|59
|156
|149
|x-Fayetteville
|52
|24
|20
|4
|4
|56
|165
|182
|x-Macon
|52
|25
|22
|2
|3
|55
|145
|142
|x-Pensacola
|51
|25
|21
|2
|3
|55
|131
|133
|x-Roanoke
|52
|25
|23
|3
|1
|54
|156
|167
|Quad City
|52
|16
|31
|4
|1
|37
|129
|177
|Evansville
|52
|11
|36
|5
|0
|27
|110
|205
x-Clinched Playoff Spot
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Roanoke 5, Fayetteville 3
Huntsville 3, Knoxville 0
Pensacola 3, Macon 1
Birmingham 3, Evansville 0
Peoria 4, Quad City 1
Huntsville at Knoxville, 3:30 p.m.
No games scheduled
Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.