Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

SPHL At A Glance

March 26, 2019 10:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
x-Peoria 52 37 7 4 4 82 182 112
x-Birmingham 52 36 14 2 0 74 188 140
x-Huntsville 52 33 16 3 0 69 188 143
x-Knoxville 52 28 19 4 1 61 160 150
x-Fayetteville 52 24 20 4 4 56 165 182
x-Macon 52 25 22 2 3 55 145 142
x-Pensacola 52 25 22 2 3 55 133 138
x-Roanoke 52 25 23 3 1 54 156 167
Quad City 52 16 31 4 1 37 129 177
Evansville 52 11 36 5 0 27 110 205

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Huntsville 5, Pensacola 2

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Advertisement
Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|4 Diabetic Limb Salvage Conference 2019
4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.