SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA x-Peoria 52 37 7 4 4 82 182 112 x-Birmingham 52 36 14 2 0 74 188 140 x-Huntsville 52 33 16 3 0 69 188 143 x-Knoxville 52 28 19 4 1 61 160 150 x-Fayetteville 52 24 20 4 4 56 165 182 x-Macon 52 25 22 2 3 55 145 142 x-Pensacola 52 25 22 2 3 55 133 138 x-Roanoke 52 25 23 3 1 54 156 167 Quad City 52 16 31 4 1 37 129 177 Evansville 52 11 36 5 0 27 110 205

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Huntsville 5, Pensacola 2

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

