SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Peoria
|52
|37
|7
|4
|4
|82
|182
|112
|x-Birmingham
|52
|36
|14
|2
|0
|74
|188
|140
|x-Huntsville
|53
|34
|16
|3
|0
|71
|194
|146
|x-Knoxville
|53
|28
|20
|4
|1
|61
|162
|154
|x-Macon
|53
|26
|22
|2
|3
|57
|149
|144
|x-Roanoke
|53
|26
|23
|3
|1
|56
|160
|170
|x-Pensacola
|53
|25
|22
|2
|4
|56
|136
|142
|x-Fayetteville
|52
|24
|20
|4
|4
|56
|165
|182
|Quad City
|53
|16
|32
|4
|1
|37
|132
|183
|Evansville
|52
|11
|36
|5
|0
|27
|110
|205
x-Clinched Playoff Spot
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
No games scheduled
Roanoke 4, Pensacola 3, SO
Macon 4, Knoxville 2
Huntsville 6, Quad City 3
Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.
Pensacola at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Macon at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
No games scheduled
