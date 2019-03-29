Listen Live Sports

SPHL At A Glance

March 29, 2019 11:11 pm
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
x-Peoria 53 37 7 4 5 83 186 117
x-Birmingham 52 36 14 2 0 74 188 140
x-Huntsville 53 34 16 3 0 71 194 146
x-Knoxville 53 28 20 4 1 61 162 154
x-Macon 53 26 22 2 3 57 149 144
x-Roanoke 53 26 23 3 1 56 160 170
x-Pensacola 53 25 22 2 4 56 136 142
x-Fayetteville 52 24 20 4 4 56 165 182
Quad City 53 16 32 4 1 37 132 183
Evansville 53 12 36 5 0 29 115 209

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 4, Pensacola 3, SO

Macon 4, Knoxville 2

Huntsville 6, Quad City 3

Evansville 5, Peoria 4, SO

Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pensacola at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Macon at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

