SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA x-Peoria 53 37 7 4 5 83 186 117 x-Birmingham 52 36 14 2 0 74 188 140 x-Huntsville 53 34 16 3 0 71 194 146 x-Knoxville 53 28 20 4 1 61 162 154 x-Macon 53 26 22 2 3 57 149 144 x-Roanoke 53 26 23 3 1 56 160 170 x-Pensacola 53 25 22 2 4 56 136 142 x-Fayetteville 52 24 20 4 4 56 165 182 Quad City 53 16 32 4 1 37 132 183 Evansville 53 12 36 5 0 29 115 209

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 4, Pensacola 3, SO

Macon 4, Knoxville 2

Huntsville 6, Quad City 3

Evansville 5, Peoria 4, SO

Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pensacola at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Macon at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

