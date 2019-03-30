SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA x-Peoria 54 38 7 4 5 85 191 118 x-Birmingham 54 38 14 2 0 78 198 142 x-Huntsville 54 35 16 3 0 73 200 147 x-Knoxville 54 28 21 4 1 61 164 160 x-Macon 54 27 22 2 3 59 155 146 x-Roanoke 54 27 23 3 1 58 163 171 x-Pensacola 54 25 23 2 4 56 137 145 x-Fayetteville 54 24 22 4 4 56 167 192 Quad City 54 16 33 4 1 37 133 189 Evansville 54 12 37 5 0 29 116 214

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 4, Pensacola 3, SO

Macon 4, Knoxville 2

Huntsville 6, Quad City 3

Evansville 5, Peoria 4, SO

Birmingham 5, Fayetteville 0

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke 3, Pensacola 1

Macon 6, Knoxville 2

Birmingham 5, Fayetteville 2

Huntsville 6, Quad City 1

Peoria 5, Evansville 1

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

