SPHL At A Glance

March 3, 2019
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 46 35 5 4 2 76 165 94
Birmingham 46 32 12 2 0 66 168 125
Huntsville 44 27 14 3 0 57 158 127
Macon 46 24 17 2 3 53 137 122
Knoxville 45 24 16 4 1 53 142 132
Roanoke 46 22 20 3 1 48 137 146
Fayetteville 45 20 17 4 4 48 135 155
Pensacola 45 20 21 2 2 44 110 125
Quad City 45 14 27 3 1 32 107 148
Evansville 46 9 32 5 0 23 95 180

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Macon 5, Fayetteville 1

Birmingham 10, Evansville 1

Pensacola 4, Huntsville 3, OT

Quad City 6, Roanoke 3

Knoxville 2, Peoria 0

Sunday’s Games

Peoria 3, Quad City 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

